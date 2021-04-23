Strand Theatre, Kendallville

Mortal Kombat (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed

The Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed

Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett

Monster Hunter (PG-13) — Today and Saturday: 8:40 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) — Today and Saturday: 10:30 p.m.

Brokaw Movie House, Angola

The Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 1, 6, 9 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) — Today: 1, 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 1, 6, 9 p.m.

NCG Cinema, Auburn

Mortal Kombat (R) — 1:50, 2:40, 3:30, 4:30, 5:20, 6:10, 7:10, 8, 8:50, 9:50 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:45 p.m.

Unholy (PG-13) — 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.

Nobody (R) — 1:40, 6:30, 9 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 1:05, 4, 6:40, 9:25 p.m.

Minions (PG) — 4 p.m.

