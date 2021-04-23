Strand Theatre, Kendallville
Mortal Kombat (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed
The Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2, 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Monster Hunter (PG-13) — Today and Saturday: 8:40 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) — Today and Saturday: 10:30 p.m.
Brokaw Movie House, Angola
The Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 1, 6, 9 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) — Today: 1, 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m., Monday-Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 1, 6, 9 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
Mortal Kombat (R) — 1:50, 2:40, 3:30, 4:30, 5:20, 6:10, 7:10, 8, 8:50, 9:50 p.m.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:45 p.m.
Unholy (PG-13) — 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.
Nobody (R) — 1:40, 6:30, 9 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 1:05, 4, 6:40, 9:25 p.m.
Minions (PG) — 4 p.m.
