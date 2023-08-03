High Schools Eastside selling athletic passes
BUTLER — Eastside has announced its athletic ticket plans for the 2023-24 school year.
Tickets will be sold from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the athletic office.
Family passes are available separately for the fall, winter and spring athletic seasons, and are priced at $100 each.
All-sports passes are also available at costs of $40 for students, $75 for individuals and $200 for families (or $175 before the first event of the fall).
All-sports passes are good for admission to all Eastside home athletic events throughout the school year. The passes are not good for Northeast Corner Conference, Junior Northeast Corner Conference or IHSAA tournaments.
Golden Activity Passes are available for fans 65 and older who live in the DeKalb Eastern district. The passes are good for all home events except tournaments.
Single-game admission will be $6 for varsity events, $5 for junior varsity and $4 for junior high. Preschool-aged children will be admitted free.
Westview’s All-Sport Pass on sale
EMMA — 2023-24 All-Sport passes for Westview are on sale to students, families and the general public.
The All-Sport pass includes home sporting events at Westview High School and Westview Junior High School and fifth and sixth grade sporting events at Westview Elementary.
The All-Sport Pass is $75 apiece for adults, $45 for senior citizens age 65 or older and college students under the age of 25, and $30 for students.
The family pass is available for parents and children at Westview in grades K-12 for $195.
All-sport passes will be available for sale during registration hours and at the athletic office during school hours, 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Passes are non-transferable.
Youth Soccer NE Indiana league returns
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — In its 22nd year, the Northeast Indiana Soccer League is a great option for potential soccer players in Steuben and LaGrange counties and in the surrounding areas.
Students ages 4-14 are eligible to join this league. The first practice will be held on Aug. 20. Youth ages 4-7 will begin practice at 2 p.m., and children ages 8-14 will start practice at 3 p.m.
The second practice for all age groups will be on Aug. 23 from 5-6 p.m.
Matches will be played on Sundays during September and October at Prairie Heights High School near the soccer field.
There will be co-ed teams with players in four age divisions. There will be a night of practice each week on Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m.
Interested students and parents can obtain a registration form online at phsoccer.net or by contacting league president Craig Burkholder. Walk-ins are welcome Aug. 20 and 23.
Parents or other interested persons will be needed to help coach the teams. Prior soccer knowledge is not necessary to coach, but that would be helpful.
Additional inquiries can be directed to Burkholder by phone at 668-1615 or by email at cburky1@gmail.com.
