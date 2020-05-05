Happy birthday today to Roger Barnhart and Sonya Chordas; and tomorrow to Samantha Fry and Lynn Todd; Shirley Rosswurm and Seth Nelson on the 9th; Philip Plasterer, Kim Stampe, Ralph Bingham, Deanna (Martin) Royer and Dustin Arvola on the 10th; Bob Martin, Pam Ransom and Lois Cormany on the 11th; Damien Addis on the 12th; and Dewayne Steinbarger, Curtis Stucker, Harrison Sade and Jim W. Fry on the 13th.
Happy anniversary today to Dick and Pauline Kettleborough; and tomorrow to John and Arlene Gaff; Jerry and Missy Love, and Dave and Joan Taylor on the 9th; Jeremy and Deena Hart, and Robert and Margaret Workman on the 11th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Day of Prayer today, tomorrow is Military Spouse Appreciation Day, Birth Mother’s Day is the 9th, Mother’s Day is the 10th, Babysitter’s Day is the 11th, Odometer Day is the 12th and Apple Pie Day is the 13th.
No matter how I look at the recent changes in our lives, the more I realize that change is inevitable. The more things change, the more they stay the same! Sometimes the old methods of coping with things do not work. It is how you choose to cope with them that is important. Everything in life is about change. So go on, enjoy the small things, and smile — this to shall pass. And who knows, smiles might be spreading, too. Be safe out there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.