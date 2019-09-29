90 years ago
• An afternoon call to Noble County Sheriff Eugene Parker brought results. The call came from a farm home just east of Ligonier and stated that a large truck loaded with beer had broken down, and when Parker and his deputies reached there they found a large G.M.C. truck containing 114 cases or 2,7,36 bottles of sure enough, beer. When the driver of the truck saw the officers coming, he jumped into a waiting Cadillac car, dumped in perhaps 20 cases of beer and drove away. Before leaving, however, he tore off the license plates and hurled them in the river. Deputy Parker brought the truck to Albion, where it is now safely locked in his garage and the beer is also safely stored in the sheriff’s strong box.
