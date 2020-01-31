The events during your wedding day can often give you butterflies or feelings you aren’t familiar with. The entire wedding party may find themselves nervous about making a mistake during the ceremony. A rehearsal is a great way for everyone involved to familiarize themselves before the big day.
A rehearsal should involve the entire party, especially young children who may be a flower girl or ring bearer. They should understand the importance of their role and exactly what is expected of them. Don’t be impatient if they don’t get the hang of it the first time.
Here are some tips to throw the perfect rehearsal so your wedding can go on without a hitch.
Lining up
Decide which of your party will be accompanying each other down the aisle and in what order. Many brides choose to sort appearances by height or factors like how long they have been friends. This order should be discussed before the rehearsal, so each member knows where to line up.
You should also determine the pace you wish your party to travel down the aisle. Plan to choose a point for them to stop for a photo opportunity before the next couple begins. Take the time to practice this until you are satisfied with the progression.
A quick tip for success is to ask your wedding party to wear the shoes they will use at the event. This makes it easy for them to get a feel for walking in heels or uncomfortable dress shoes.
Test equipment
Once you are confident that your wedding guests are proficient in the wedding process, you should ensure the equipment that will be used is working properly. Test lighting fixtures or spotlights if they will be in use during the ceremony.
It’s also beneficial to check the sound equipment if you will be playing music to accompany you down the aisle. Unless you are hiring a professional to operate these important details, give the task to a trusted guest from the wedding.
Celebrate with dinner
After the rehearsal, reward your friends and family for their hard work and dedication to make your wedding day special. An affordable meal and celebration is usually a grand gesture that everyone appreciates.
