Each season, designers debut their latest wedding dress creations. The features for 2020 make a bold statement while celebrating the class and grace brides deserve.
If you’re still looking for the perfect gown to wear down the aisle, consider one of these trending approaches to help you stand out on your special day.
Half-Skirts
This design commonly features a sheer overlay, with the half-skirt circling back half a shift. It is an elegant way to define the waist while creating a visual aesthetic to accompany a beautiful dress. Brides and designers are raving about the half-skirt because it is easily removed to transition from wedding to reception mode without the hassle of a major change.
3-D Floral
In most of the country, spring is known for the welcome return of beautiful blooms after an uncomfortable winter. While floral has always been a popular addition to wedding gowns, the illusion of a three-dimensional portrait gives the style a more modern feel. While many of this year’s featured dresses are white, a designer may be able to custom build your gown to feature colorful accents.
Removable sleeves
Versatility is key when dressing fresh and staying comfortable during your wedding day. With removable sleeves, brides are free to quickly change the appearance of their dress as the event progresses. Designers have created attractive gowns with puffy sleeves, off-shoulder slips and even removable bell varieties.
Ballet inspired
If a princess-inspired wedding dress is more your taste, you won’t be disappointed by the ballet-inspired trend upcoming for 2020.
Find your inner ballerina with leotard underlays and even classy tutu-inspired skirts. You are sure to make a statement during your first dance as a couple and turn heads throughout the entire event.
T-shirts
How does a T-shirt fit into a classy and elegant wedding? This year’s fashion show featured stunning gowns with lacy sleeves that resemble the comfortable attire. Don’t dismiss the fashion statement these unique gowns make before seeing yourself in one during a fitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.