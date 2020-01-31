Planning a wedding requires a lot of moving parts and the list of available wedding professionals is long. How do you know which one you need to enlist while staying true to your budget?
These are some common experts who can take the stress of planning a wedding off your shoulders and allow yourself more time to enjoy the experience.
Planning service
Hiring a wedding planner is a great way to ensure all the boxes are checked before the event. You should ask yourself how much help you will need. Here are a few things to expect when working with an expert.
Consultation: During the initial meeting, you should express your expectations for the wedding. They will discuss available packages and determine if they are needed for full service, day of coordination or both.
Find a venue: Based on your specifications, a planner can show you different locations to become the setting of your dream day.
Big day: If you hire a full-time planner, they will be a crucial component during each aspect of the wedding event. They are efficient ensuring vendors are setting up correctly and providing direction to your wedding party and guests.
Photographer
Of course, one professional present at nearly every wedding is a quality photographer. Through their vision and direction, images of your special day will be captured forever. Before hiring this expert, ask for referrals and examples of their previous work. You should be clear about the type of photos you want pre-wedding, during the event and those after the vows.
Florist
To get the most out of the beautiful blooms of spring, a local florist is an efficient expert in creating centerpieces, bouquets and accents. If you’re traveling for a destination wedding, research experts in the area for the best results in a location you are not familiar with.
Keep in mind, most communication will likely be done through phone calls or emails, so it’s imperative to cover your wishes with great detail.
