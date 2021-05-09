The slogan, “The World Takes What Kendallville Makes,” is exemplified by Airframe Components.
The Kendallville Rotary Club Tuesday night got a close-up look at the rural Kendallville firm owned by Roy and Shelly Williams. Nearly 40 club members and guests enjoyed a catered meal provided by the Williamses and then a tour of the impressive facilities.
Airframe Components, originally Williams Airmotive, was founded four decades ago by Roy’s father, Paul. It began operating in 1980 at the Kendallville Municipal Airport. In 1991, the company moved east of Kendallville to its present site at 9838 N 1000 E, after a 5,000-square-foot structure was built.
Roy worked alongside his father, rebuilding Cessna, Piper and Beehcraft wings “as soon as he was old enough to hold a rivet gun.” He then joined his father in business after graduating from Ball State University, expanding the business to repair airplane control surfaces.
The controls complemented the original wing business, making it easy for a customer to have the entire wing repaired in one place.
Taking the company worldwide and maintaining a large parts inventory are among the other ways in which Roy refined the business. Roy insists on keeping an extensive parts inventory on hand to minimize downtime for an airplane and also provide miscellaneous parts for the general aviation industry.
Australia, Europe, Africa, Asia and South America are locations where Williams has exported wings, controls, and parts. In addition to single- and twin-engine work, he added larger projects, expanded his clients to include corporate, commuter, and military aircraft.
Last fall, a 28,000-square-foot additional facility was completed to improve the business’ efficiency and to showcase the business to customers.
Airframe Components currently has 25 employees. Williams said he prefers to hire locally. The company completes about 1,000 repairs a year with each repair in the range of $15,000 to $20,000. The average turnaround for orders is 4-to-5 weeks. Orders are shipped out after a client pays for the services.
While Williams calls his operation “a glorified body shop for airplanes,” he offers a service that has few competitors around the country. He is certified as a repair station by the Federal Aviation Administration as well as the European Aviation Safety Agency and has gained an impressive reputation around the globe.
Their website is airframecomponents.com.
