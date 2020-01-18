ASHLEY — Ohio State Extension and Purdue Extension will host a Women in Agriculture dinner on Thursday, March 12, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Stoy Farms, 6517 S. C.R. 400W.
Registration and check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. The sponsored dinner and program will be from 6-8:30 p.m.
Program participants will learn about stress management, meal planning and Annie’s Project, an educational series designed to empower farm and ranch women.
Presenters include:
• Melissa Rupp of Fulton County, Ohio, an Ohio State University Extension Educator. Rupp will talk about preparing meals during planting season.
• Sarah Noggle of Paulding County, Ohio, Extension. Noggle will be presenting “Managing Stress on the Farm.”
• Crystal Van Pelt of Steuben County Purdue Extension, Susan Hobeck of Stoy Farms and Stephanie Karhoff of Williams County, Ohio, Extension. The team will share an introduction to Annie’s Project.
Annie’s Project is a six-week educational program provided by the nonprofit Education for Farm Women that covers financial risk, human resource risk, legal risk, market risk, production risk and local needs. It also provides a support network consisting of women involved in all facets of agriculture.
An Annie’s Project series will be offered at Stoy Farms starting in February 2021.
“Those interested in learning more about Annie’s Project should make plans to join us on March 12,” said Karhoff.
The event is open to anyone. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required by March 5 at go.osu.edu/WomeninAgDinner.
The dinner is a new avenue for an Ohio-Indiana Extension partnership.
“Purdue Extension and OSU Extension have successfully partnered in the past in agriculture and natural resources programming,” said Karhoff. “To my knowledge, this will be the first event focusing on women in agriculture.”
Like any role on the farm, the role of a woman is constantly evolving, said Karhoff, adding, “There is no ‘one size fits all.’”
The 2017 Census of Agriculture shows 36% of the country’s producers are female, and more than half of all farms had a female producer.
“These women are predominantly involved in day-to-day decisions and record-keeping or financial management, though many play a vital role in crop or land-use decisions,” said Karhoff.
For more information, or to register, contact the Williams County OSU Extension office at (419) 636-5608 or visit williams.osu.edu.
