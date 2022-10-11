Windmill auction raises $6,325

BUTLER — Organizers of the windmill auction were blown away by the success of Saturday’s event.
Earlier this year, sponsors commissioned artists to paint designs on windmills. Their works were displayed along South Broadway throughout the summer and were offered at auction during the Harvest Festival.
Collectively, those 19 windmills generated $6,325 for the Butler Main Street Association. Rick Brown of Brown & Co. Realty of Butler solicited bids from a large gathering near the gazebo.
“I was speechless” at the auction results, Main Street President Tracey Robideau said. “Our community is so amazing. Their generosity shows how much our community means to everyone.”
Four windmills brought bids of $400 or more each.
The highest bid — $800 — went for a windmill with blades representing each of Eastside’s athletic teams. Designed by Kenneth Morrow, it was purchased by Al Martenies. That windmill was sponsored by LDB Trucking and Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ.
Bill Hartman paid $625 for Pat Hunter’s recreation of an Oilomatic windmill that was once manufactured by the Butler Company. That windmill was sponsored by Donaldson’s Ace Hardware.
The Butler Fire Department paid $600 for an Eastside-themed windmill painted by Lucas Chapman and sponsored by the Butler Main Street Association.
Bidding for Wible Realty, Andy Jagoda paid $600 for a windmill — painted by Eastside students — that featured multi-colored blades and a barn scene on each side of the tail section. That windmill was sponsored by Butler Dental Group. It won the people’s choice award, as selected by festival attendees.
The last windmill offered — featuring birds, flowers and various patterns — was purchased for $400 by Steve Upp. It was painted by Bonnie Graham and sponsored by Friends of the Butler Public Library.
Graham’s windmill was recipient of the judges’ choice award as selected by the Garrett Museum of Art.
The sponsors and sale prices of all windmills:
• DeKalb Chamber Partnership, $200;
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, $125;
• Butler Main Street Association, $600;
• Paragon Steel, $150;
• Service Steel Framing, $100;
• Butler Dental Group, $600;
• Eastside Area Community Foundation, $175;
• Laurels of DeKalb, $200;
• Butler Public Library, $275;
• Multimatic, $200;
• Auburn Village, $350;
• Sherry Tucker, $200;
• Community Foundation of DeKalb County, $375;
• Donaldson’s Ace Hardware, $625;
• Vandenburg Automotive, $275;
• Garrett Museum of Art, $300;
• LDB Trucking/Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ, $800;
• Family of Carl and Donna Casebere, $375;
• Friends of the Butler Public Library, $400.
Robideau said auction proceeds go to Main Street for future events and activities.
Upcoming Main Street-sponsored events include trunk-or-treat in the downtown area on Oct. 29, the Christmas craft and vendor bazaar on Nov. 12 and the Christmas Festival and light parade Dec. 3. Robideau hopes to announce the 2023 art project in January.
