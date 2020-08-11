These tickets were paid in Butler City Court July 30-Aug. 6. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Mohammed A. Adam Ali, Fort Wayne, wrong way on a one-way street, $190 (DC).
Tamara J. Bailey, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Jennifer L. Bergman, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Alton D. Berry, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
Ryan L. Bilger, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Bradley W. Bley, Garrett, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
Quantesse L. Book, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jamee P. Bowsher, Butler, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kristin A. Brown, Auburn, expired plates, $175 (DC).
Christina G. Cobbs, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Jacob D. Conrad, Butler, speeding, $196 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC); no insurance, $260 (GPD).
Brandon M. Cook, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Adrian M. Crupe, Garrett, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Chezni M. Dilts, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Eric L. Dunten, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
LaTonya R. Ellis, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Haley D. Fitch, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Cora M. Frost, Fremont, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Tiffaney R. Grabill, Garrett, no valid operator’s license when required, $175 (DC).
Beverly M. Greenshields, Waterloo, speeding, $190 (ISP).
Anna M. Grwinski, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
David C. Gunder, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
Timothy S. Hopkins, Butler, no motorcycle endorsement, $175 (WPD); operating motorcycle without endorsement, $175 (AUB).
Fredy F. Jimenez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP); no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
Neza M. Johnson, Garrett, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Aaron N. Keen, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Karin L. Klinedinst, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Angela K. Knapp, Butler, failure to signal lane change, $173 (BPD); driving while suspended, $258 (BPD).
Gabriel S. Koch, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Guadalupe E. Krusz, Kendallville, speeding, $190 (DC).
Lance S. Lambert, Leo, speeding, $171 (DC).
Ryan M. Lamson, Corunna, expired trailer plate, $175 (DC).
Jordan L. Letendre, Angola, failure to stop at stop sign, $196 (BPD).
Deborah J. Miller, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Joey M. Miser, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Jarrod C. Moninger, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $175 (DC).
Lisa M. New, Garrett, disregarding stop sign, $196 (DC).
DeMarcus R. Norfleet, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
James A. Olson, Fort Wayne, unsafe lane movement, $177 (DC).
Sandra K. Patterson, Hamilton, driving left of center, $165 (WPD).
Devan K. Peters, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Leah M. Pranger, Corunna, speeding, $165 (WPD).
Ashli A. Reade, Hudson, speeding, $150 (DC).
Michael Reinig, Garrett, no headlight on moped, $169 (AUB).
Lucas W. Salter, Huntington, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Madison M. Scholtus, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Amanda M. Shafer, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Dominic T. Shaffer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Phillip M. Shaw, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Joe N. Silva III, Garrett, no insurance, $260 (GPD).
Asante D. Smith, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $175 (GPD).
Francis L. Smith, Waterloo, expired registration, $175 (WPD).
Estan J. Sterling, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Aubrey A. Stewart, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Drew M. Stoy, Auburn, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Garry L. Strowmatt, Waterloo, no Class B MDC permit, $173 (DC).
Brian R. Tovar, LaGrange, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Scott A. VanBuskirk Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Kent S. Volmering, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Sawyer N. Warner, Leo, speeding, $150 (DC).
Nathan S. Weinold, Howe, speeding, $150 (DC).
Paul A. Whitford, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Jerry L. Wolfe, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
Robert G. Young, Bryan, Ohio, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (BPD).
Elizabeth J. Zuber, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC); expired registration, $175 (WPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.