BUTLER — An Angola man attempting to retrieve his cellphone was injured when his vehicle went off the road west of Butler Monday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
Aaron R. Loffer, 37, suffered facial injuries and complained of chest pain from his seat belt, police said. He was treated at the scene by Parkview DeKalb EMS medics.
The crash occurred at 2:41 p.m. Loffer was traveling west in the 5700 block of U.S. 6 when his cellphone fell to the floor of his 2012 Chrysler 200 and he attempted to retrieve it, he told police.
Police said as Loffer was able to grab his phone, his vehicle traveled into the eastbound lane, off the road on the south side of U.S. 6, and struck railroad crossing and stop signs on C.R. 57.
Loffer's vehicle came to rest off the road just west of C.R. 57. The vehicle was a total loss, police said.
County police were assisted by the Butler police and fire departments, Waterloo Marshal's Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
