Little Hoosiers raising funds for historic markers

BUTLER — Some Butler Elementary School students are seeking to raise funds for two historic markers.
Several years ago, the Little Hoosiers local history club — comprised of fourth-grade students at the school — were able to raise funds for a historic marker at the Thompson Block Building in Butler.
That building, now home to Butler City Hall, once featured an opera house on the second floor. The Little Hoosiers had identified two historic sites but did not have sufficient funding for the markers.
The two sites are the old Butler High School gym on North Ash Street and the College Corners one-room schoolhouse on C.R. 22 just northwest of Butler.
As part of the project, students researched the history of both locations.
Thanks to new DeKalb County Historian Mary Hollabaugh Diehl, the project has been resurrected, and students are hoping to raise $5,000 by May 28. To date, they have collected just over $3,000 in contributions. The Eastside Area Community Foundation is holding the funds.
The student group is the last Little Hoosiers local history club in Indiana. The popular after-school program reaches over 30 fourth-grade students to teach and share local and state history.
College Corners School
Located in Franklin Township, College Corners School was in operation from 1858 until 1940. The land was owned by John and Esther Showalter and sold to Andrew Baxter and George Shultz, trustees of Franklin Township.
Of the 12 one-room schools located in Franklin Township in 1858, College Corners was designed as no. 8. It served students in grades 1-8. A new school was constructed at the site in 1873 and brick was added to the exterior in 1880.
According to the Little Hoosiers’ research, the number of students enrolled at College Corners varied from as few as 25 to as many as 44. Subjects taught included reading, definitions, arithmetic, physiology, grammar, writing, history and geography.
The school closed in 1940. Winifred Husselman and Lenora Lehman purchased the land and building for $115. The building was used for storage until it was purchased in 1968 by the Weicht family.
In 1996, the family began refurbishing the school and completed renovations in 1999. The original blackboard was even salvaged. The building is open for school field trips and the opportunity for today’s students to learn about education in a one-room schoolhouse.
Butler High School gym
Located a few blocks west of the present Eastside Junior-Senior High School campus, the “old gym,” as it is affectionately known, was built in 1936 through the federal government’s Public Works Administration as part of then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” program to provide jobs during the Great Depression.
The Butler gym is the last of its kind remaining in DeKalb County. As the result of a fire in the original schoolhouse in the spring of 1935, the “old gym” was built as an addition to the original building. Butler’s previous gym was located in the basement of the school and had become outdated. The community decided a new gym with a stage was needed.
The total cost of the building was $50,000. That included a full-sized basketball court with seating for up to 1,800 people, two dressing rooms with lockers and showers, a stage, four classrooms, restrooms, officials’ rooms and a cafeteria.
The building’s exterior is constructed of brick and stone. The interior of the building was cream-colored, with glazed tile in a green and tan checkerboard pattern.
High school basketball games have been played from 1936 through the present day. The last regular-season game was held in 1971, after which the current Eastside campus opened. Since renovations, nostalgia basketball games have been held periodically in the building.
From 1987 until 1992, the Butler Community Day Care Center rented classroom space at the old gym.
From students’ research, producers of the popular movie “Hoosiers” were looking for an Indiana gym with a 1954 atmosphere, and the Butler High School gym was considered, but accommodations for cast and crew of such a production weren’t available locally and another gym was selected.
Donations may be given to the Eastside Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 395, Butler, IN 46721.
For questions or more information, contact DeKalb County Historian Mary Hollabaugh Diehl at mdiehl1873@gmail.com.
