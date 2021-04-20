340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
Upcoming events
Mark your calendar for these upcoming events and meetings:
• Friends of the Butler Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room. New Friends are welcome.
• The Afternoon Readers Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the Community Room. This month’s discussion book is “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
• Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography Unit will be parked and open for appointments at the library on Thursday, May 6. To schedule a mammogram, call 483-1847 or (800) 727-8439, ext. 68120.
New materials available
Large print: “Band of Sisters” by Lauren Willig; “Mother May I” by Joshilyn Jackson; “Shall We Dance” (Dance with Me series, Book 1) by Shelley Shepard Gray; “The Kaiser’s Web” by Steve Berry; “The Red Book” (Black Book series) by James Patterson and David Ellis; “The Survivors” by Jane Harper; “Win” by Harlan Coben.
History: “The Greatest Escape: A True American Civil War” by Douglas Miller.
Society: “The Hospital: Life, Death and Dollars in a Small American Town” by Brian Alexander.
Audio book: “Dark Sky” (Joe Pickett, Book 21) by C.J. Box.
Cooking, food and wine: “Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out” by Giada De Laurentiis.
Mysteries and thrillers: “A Stranger at the Door” (Rachel Marin series) by Jason Pinter; “The Darling Dahlias and the Voodoo Lilly” by Susan Wittig Albert; “The Lost Village” by Camilla Sten; “Turn a Blind Eye” (William Warwick novels, Vol. 3) by Jeffrey Archer.
Science fiction and fantasy: “Firefly: Life Signs” by James Lovegrove.
Events and activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• The Hungry, Hungry Caterpillar story walk is currently on display in the children’s department. Be sure to visit and walk your family through the story together.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes are on break until fall.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Shot assistance offered
Citizens ages 16 and up who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance. Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours to receive assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
Safety measures
Library staff members will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are optional, but not required, for patrons. If you would like a mask, one can be provided upon request.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day.
Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
For more information, visit the website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
