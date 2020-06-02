BUTLER — The City of Butler has postponed a planned wastewater rate increase until the new year.
That announcement was made at Monday’s City Council meeting, which took place in the second-floor meeting room of Butler City Hall to accommodate social distancing.
The 3% increase was slated to be implemented June 1, but city officials decided to push that back in light of the economic impact of COVID-19 on residents and utility users.
The purpose of the increase is to raise funds for improvements to Butler’s wastewater treatment system.
In a related note, utility shut-offs for nonpayment won’t happen until at least June 30, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said. That is in compliance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the utility office sent delinquent notices to 52 customers, but only one had contacted the office to make payment arrangements as of Monday.
Eck announced the 2020 Butler Days Festival will take place as scheduled Aug. 6-8.
A preliminary schedule includes a charity softball game hosted by the Butler Fire Department; concerts; chalk walk; meals by the Butler United Methodist Church, Christ’s Church at Butler, American Legion Post 202 and breakfast by the fire department; car show; children’s crafts, a movie in South Side Park; light parade; Cincinnati Circus performance and fireworks.
By a 5-0 vote, council members Tammy Davis, Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson, Gale Ryan and Bill White approved the third and final reading, with amendments, of an ordinance addressing camping and use of tents, recreational vehicles and accessory camping structures within the city limits.
Use of tents, RVs, vehicle and accessory structures for camping is permitted only in the backyard of areas zoned for residential use, unless subdivision covenants prohibit that activity.
The ordinance limits camping to three consecutive nights, and not more than 15 nights per month on the same property. Campers are not allowed to connect to Butler’s public water supply and wastewater collection system.
Camping for more than three consecutive nights will require a permit from the city.
The ordinance does not apply to commercial truck stops.
Before the City Council meeting, Paul Elling, senior civil engineer with Donohue & Associates, led a public hearing about Butler’s long-term control plan and long-term control plan compliance plan with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
In 2014, Butler and IDEM reached an agreed order to reduce the number of combined sewer overflow events per year to six. That plan was approved in 2015, and it must be revisited, as the five-year implementation period is set to expire this summer.
About one-third of Butler’s sewers are combined sanitary and stormwater. Two grant applications last year were unsuccessful in seeking funding to separate south-side sewers.
Elling outlined several options, including complete sewer separation and various improvements to the wastewater treatment plant, with prices ranging from $5.4 million to $11.5 million.
Should complete sewer separation be pursued, Elling said IDEM would not allow any CSO events and Butler may need to take steps to treat stormwater.
In recommending the $5.4 million option, which largely focuses on improvements at the wastewater treatment plant, Elling said Butler could appeal to IDEM for a temporary suspension of water quality standards through the development of a use-attainability analysis.
In that appeal, Elling said Butler could highlight several improvement measures made since 2015 to maintain safe discharge levels into Big Run Creek, such as the expansion of the Butler Drain along the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, installation of a new divergent screen at the treatment plant and a force main connected directly to the aeration tanks at the plant.
Earlier, at the recommendation of utility consultant Dave Wagner, Board of Works members Johnson and Robert Haywood hired Bowen Engineering to implement a guaranteed savings program for the long-term control project.
Three “very good firms” submitted proposals, but Wagner recommended Bowen, based on past guaranteed-savings work with Butler and that firm having done many projects using the state revolving fund program.
While both parties must formally agree to terms, Butler could enter into a long-term lease with the DeKalb Eastern School District to use the old bus maintenance facility on East Green Street to store some of its larger vehicles used at the nearby treatment plant.
While the city and school district have not completed terms, Wastewater Superintendent Brian Moore said he and DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens discussed a rental fee of $1 per year. Moore said the building appears to be in good condition with no roof leaks.
“It’s something that’s certainly worth looking into,” Haywood said. Johnson moved to approve the agreement. City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh will draw up terms for the city and school district to review.
Johnson and Haywood agreed to offer a vacant property at 234 W. Main St. for sale, with a minimum price of $7,500. Butler acquired the property at a tax sale in 2019. Bidders will have until July 10 to submit offers.
