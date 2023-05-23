BUTLER — The International Monster Truck Museum and Hall of Fame has a new addition.
At its May 20 annual spring show, world famous monster truck personality Jeff Dane announced the donation of King Kong — one of the first monster trucks ever built — to the museum.
King Kong was built in the early 1980s and toured the world, making appearances and performing in front of millions of people. Dane was among the first inductees into the Hall of Fame, introduced in 2011.
“We have had a lot of donations since we opened 12 years ago, but never anything with this much magnitude,” Hall of Fame president Jeffery Cook explained.
Organizers of Saturday’s event said the show was a big success.
Monster truck fans were entertained by a great group of performers. In all, eight monster trucks performed: American Outlaw, Funky Monkey, Black Widow, American Scout, Psycho Circus, Stomper and Sinistar, along with a mini monster truck named Max-C driven by a nine-year-old.
Along with the trucks, fans were entertained by a group of local pit bike racers — mini motorcycles.
