Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Sewer district board meets Wednesday
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Spencerville Community Club.
Representative needed
BUTLER — A Butler representative is needed to serve on the DeKalb County Council on Aging board of directors. Interested individuals are asked to call Mayor Mike Hartman at 908-0109.
U.S. 6 to close June 7
BUTLER — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced U.S. 6 will be closed June 7-July 13 as the City of Butler performs work for its wastewater collection system and treatment plant.
Park Board meets today
BUTLER — The Butler Park and Recreation Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the South Side Park pavilion, 232 Walnut St.
The agenda includes discussion of the Hathaway Park baseball field, Butler Days activities and other 2021 events. As conditions warrant, future meetings will take place at various parks. The next meeting is June 22 to see the community garden at Hendrickson Park.
Movies return June 11
BUTLER — Free summer Movies in the Park will return to Butler’s South Side Park June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23 and Aug. 6.
The series is sponsored by the Butler Parks and Recreation Board, the Butler Public Library, Butler Police Department and Eastpoint Church.
Movies to be shown tare “Beethoven,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Tom & Jerry” and “Facing the Giants.”
Movies will begin around 9:30 p.m. each night. There will be free popcorn and bottled water. Visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Butler Board of Public Works and Safety meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
The Butler Common Council meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
The Butler Plan Commission meets six times per year on the second Mondays of January, March, May, July, September and November. Meetings take place at 6:30 p.m. at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St. Masks are required.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com, or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.