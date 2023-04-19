BUTLER — The interest is there to return early childhood education services to Butler.
Now, the Eastern Early Education needs a place to establish roots.
On April 12, about a dozen people gathered at Butler City Hall to hear updates.
Board member Scott Plughoeft said Eastern Early Education is a registered ministry with County Line Church of God and as a result, has not-for-profit status. Several Butler area industries have pledged financial support as well.
What the group doesn’t have is a building in which to operate or a director to lead the program.
Ideally, the education center will be located either within or close to city limits with outdoor space.
It would take a year to 1-1/2 years to build a new facility. The best case scenario, he said, would be to find a space that doesn’t require a lot of money to fix up so the education center can begin serving the community.
The session was an opportunity to bring everyone up to speed.
“We hoped to accomplish two things,” Plughoeft said. “One was to just kind of catch everybody up on where we were because we’ve been working on it for a while and rumors get out in the community.”
Some patrons said mental health education should be part of the curriculum as well as parent workshops.
School district representatives said DeKalb Eastern can work with staff to provide expectations to prepare children for kindergarten.
“Where we go from here is to continue working on trying to get a location,” Plughoeft said. “(We want to) kind of broadcast that we need a place in order to make this successful, whether it’s a short-term to get up and get going, because the sooner we can do that, the sooner we can start providing a quality care and working to develop and build community.
“That’s our key. Most everything else is falling in line. We’ve got great supporters and good community behind it.
“We’re on the right path,” Plughoeft continued. “I think it’s a matter of when, and I think the right one is going to come along as needed. We’re going to stick with it.”
