BUTLER — Both drivers complained of pain following a head-on crash Friday just south of Butler at 11:48 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said.
Donald R. Retterbush, 85, of Wolcottville, complained of general body pain, police said. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.
Isaac D. Ridgway, 18, of Hicksville, Ohio, complained of leg, foot, chest and head pain, but police said he was not immediately to the hospital.
Police said Retterbush was traveling south in a 2019 Lincoln Continental in the 3400 block of S.R. 1 south of Butler, when he made a left turn to go east on C.R. 34. As Retterbush turned, a police report said he drove head-on into Ridgway's 2009 Kia Spectra, which was traveling north on S.R. 1.
Air bags deployed in both vehicles. Police said Ridgway's vehicle was a total loss. Damage to Retterbush's vehicle was estimated at $15,000.
County police were assisted by the Butler Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Jeff's Auto and Riverside Towing.
