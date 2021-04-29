Eastside's Tanner Huff picks Manchester

BUTLER — Eastside’s Tanner Huff wanted to attend a college where a family atmosphere prevailed.
He believes he found it at Manchester University.
Monday, Huff signed his letter of intent to attend Manchester, where he will pursue a degree in sports management and play for head coach Nate Jensen.
“It feels really good. I’m finally getting a new start, going to college, getting all grown up,” Huff said.
“It’s a Christian school, and I’m a Christian,” Huff stated. “Everyone there is pretty much family. It’s just a good, well-rounded school.”
When asked what he sees as the best part of playing football, Huff said, “Honestly, just playing with everyone, having that relationship with the team.”
For him, the biggest lesson through football has been, “Don’t be selfish. Just make sure you play for everyone and not yourself.”
An NCAA Division III school, Manchester is a member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference that includes Anderson, Bluffton (Ohio), Defiance, Earlham, Franklin, Hanover, Mount St. Joseph, Rose-Hulman and Transylvania.
Huff divided his high school seasons, playing two years each at DeKalb and Eastside.
“His maturity and things he brought to the table were a real benefit to us this past year,” Eastside head coach Todd Mason said. “His maturity that developed over that time was a good thing for our football team. We’re ‘All In’ here. He learned that, and took it to a new level.
“We’re certainly proud of him signing at Manchester. I think Manchester’s going to be a great fit for Tanner.
“The thing about Tanner is the sky’s the limit for him,” Mason continued. “Manchester has done a great job in the last few years of attracting great talent.
“As a Manchester alum, I’m certainly excited with the direction of their program.”
