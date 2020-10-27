BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Tigers did something no team has done to the Eastside Blazers this season: score on their first possession of the game.
It was all Eastside after that, however, in a 40-7 win Friday in Class 2A Sectional 35 play at Bluffton’s Fred F. Park Field.
The Blazers (9-1), ranked fourth in the final Class 2A poll, will host Prairie Heights Friday. The Panthers picked up their first win of the season, beating Woodlan 18-8.
Bluffton's season ends at 8-2.
“(Bluffton) ran an empty backfield most of the game. It just took us a little bit of time to adjust to the speed and what they were doing,” Eastside coach Todd Mason said after the contest. “Once we got adjusted, we settled right in and did some really nice things defensively.”
For the game, the Blazers held the Tigers to 91 yards of total offense, most of it coming in the first half. After that, Tiger senior quarterback Hayden Nern was a marked man, being sacked on numerous occasions. He completed 10-of-19 passes for 96 yards. Bluffton was held to minus-5 yards rushing.
The Blazers went nowhere on their first possession, and a high punt into the teeth of a strong wind out of the north went just 11 yards, giving Bluffton the ball at the Eastside 47.
Out of that empty formation, Nern called his own number on his team’s first snap, and ran it 37 yards to the Eastside 10. Three plays later, Nern connected with junior Alec Reiff for a 4-yard touchdown pass. Kody Kinsey’s extra-point kick made it 7-0 Bluffton with 8 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first.
Eastside started putting things together late in the first quarter.
Starting at their own 29, the Blazers needed seven plays to go the distance, with Dax Holman powering it in from the 2 with 10:09 left in the second quarter. The big play on that drive was a 48-yard run by Laban Davis. Jaiden Baker’s kick made it 7-7.
The stifling Blazer defense, which has given up just over 6 points per contest, went to work, recovering a Bluffton fumble at the Eastside 31.
Facing fourth-and-7 at their own 34, Davis passed out of punt formation, finding Lane Burns for 29 yards to the Bluffton 37.
Eastside executed two more times on fourth-down plays on the drive.
The next one came when Davis hooked up with Gavin Wallace for 11 yards to the Tiger 11. After a procedure penalty cost Eastside five yards, the Blazers struck for a third time on fourth down.
Davis’ pass went through Burns’ hands, but teammate Wade Miller was all alone right behind him in the right corner of the end zone for an 18-yard scoring pass. Eastside attempted a two-point conversion run, but Burns was stopped short.
With 2:32 left in the half, the Blazers led 13-7. That’s where it stayed the rest of the half.
While the game was starting to shift in Eastside’s favor late in the half, it went completely in the visitors’ favor in the third quarter, with two touchdowns coming in three minutes.
Bluffton lost a fumble on the second-half kickoff, and two plays later, Davis found Wallace all by himself for a 24-yard touchdown reception less than a minute into the third.
The Blazer defense sacked Nern twice on the Tigers’ next possession, and when Kinsey, the Bluffton punter, had to field a bad snap, he was tackled at his own 1 by Eastside’s Phoenix Smyth. Two plays later, Davis snuck it in. Baker’s kick made it 26-7 with 9 minutes left in the third.
Eastside would add one more score before the quarter ended.
Like the first score of the period, it resulted from a Bluffton turnover when Briar Munsey picked off a Nern pass at the Tiger 29.
While a holding penalty backed up Eastside, it only delayed another score, as Davis hooked up with Miller for a 39-yard touchdown. Baker’s kick extended the lead to 33-7 with 13.6 seconds left.
Eastside added one more score before the night ended, an 8-yard pass from Davis to Wallace with 6:57 to play.
Eastside finished with 372 yards of total offense.
Davis ran 22 times for 157 yards and a score. He completed just 7-of-18 passes for 132 yards, but four of his passes went for touchdowns. Several more passes were dropped, however.
That was a point of frustration for Mason.
“Offensively, we just didn’t catch the ball. When we look back upon this, we’re going to just cringe at our lack of execution,” he said.
“We did a lot better in the second half, but we can’t do that in playoff football. We’ve got to execute all four quarters, and that’s going to a focus for us this coming week that we show up ready to play and do what we need to do to win football games.”
Extra Points
How dominant was Eastside’s defense? Try 14 — that’s right 14 — sacks against Bluffton.
To put that into perspective, the school record for sacks in an entire season by a player is 12, set in 1991 by Todd Lucarelli.
Phoenix Smyth led the Blazer charge with four sacks Friday. Lane Cleckner had three and Kyler Bibbee had two.
Bobby Davis, Hayden Gardner, Dax Holman and Tanner Huff had one sack each. Isaiah Fuentes and Gabe Trevino had a 1/2 sack each.
Cleckner already owns the career sack record with 22-1/2, and Smyth, who has 10-1/2 sacks this season, needs two sacks to break Lucarelli’s season record. Until this season, Lucarelli held the career sack record at 17.
It was the second straight week — and third time this season — the Blazers has held an opponent to negative yardage in either rushing or passing yards.
In case you're wondering, Eastside's record for fewest total yards allowed — rushing and passing combined — is minus-4 in a 1973 game against Central Noble.
The record for fewest rushing yards allowed is minus-21 against Leo in 1991. The record for fewest passing yards allowed is minus-6 against Central Noble in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.