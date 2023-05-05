340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Upcoming activities
• Chris Taylor will teach a beginning knitting class from 9-10:30 a.m. each Monday. Class size is limited to six knitters.
• A quilting meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11. A quilting weekend is planned May 12-14.
• The library will host a boater education course May 30 and May 31 with instruction provided by Indiana Conservation officers. The class will cover vessel basics, navigation rules, nighttime navigation, emergencies, personal watercraft, boating laws and regulations and required equipment. For more information, contact Kim Lanning at the library or to register online, visit on.in.gov/boatered.
Youth activities
• Graphic novel night, grades 3-5, 4:40-5:40 p.m. each Monday.
• A craft time, for children in grades K-5, will take place at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
Adult and family activities
• The library is holding a puzzle sale through this Saturday. Jigsaw puzzles are available for $1 each.
• The afternoon book club will meet from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. This month’s selection is “The Boys in the Boat.”
• The evening book club will meet from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 18. This month’s selection is “The Boys in the Boat.”
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. each Tuesday. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• Toddler Time (ages 0-2 years) meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday the library is open.
New titles available
Religion and spirituality: “Amish Voices: In Their Own Words, 1993-2020” from Herald Press.
Cooking, food and wine: “The Everlasting Meal Cookbook: Leftovers A-Z” by Tamar Adler. “A Comforting Cookbook: Show You Care with the Best Comforting Foods to Make and Take to a Funeral” and “Must-Have Oatmeal! Oat So Simple Recipes for Breakfast and Beyond,” both by Christina Tosch.
Travel: “111 Places in Philadelphia That You Must Not Miss” by Brandon Schultz. “111 Places in New York That You Must Not Miss” by Jo-Anne Elikann and Susan Lusk.
Literature and fiction: “All the Days of Summer” by Nancy Thayer.
Teen: “Someone Is Always Watching” by Kelley Armstrong. “Miles Morales 2” by Jason Reynolds.
Comics and graphic novels: “Lost and Found (Heart of the City collection)” by Steenz. “Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie 12” by Keigo Maki.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
