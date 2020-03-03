Model train show is March 7
FORT WAYNE — The Maumee Valley Railroad Club will host a model railroad show and swap meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Coliseum Bingo, 911 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne.
There will be dozens of model railroad vendors, at least one operating model railroad layout, concessions and historical organizations represented.
Admission is $5 for adults and $7 for families. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted at no charge. Parking is free.
For more information, email mvrrc.ri@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.