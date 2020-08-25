Butler Days race raises over $2,600

BUTLER — The fifth annual Butler United Methodist Church 5K run/walk took place Saturday, Aug. 8.
The event is held each year during Butler Days to benefit the Butler Community Food Pantry. With generous sponsorship contributions, the event raised over $2,600 to help provide food for needy families in the community.
This year, the event was a fun run featuring Tom’s Donuts at the water stations and the finish line.
Top male finishers in the race were Joe Werling of Hamilton, Kawliga “Hank” Glasgo of Hudson and Scott Nusbaum of Hamilton. The top female runners were Alexia Zawadzke of Kendallville, Erica Kueber of Garrett and Breonna Glasgo of Hudson.
Joe Werling and Breonna Glasgo were winners of the $50 store gift cards from Legends Running Shop in Angola. Chad Dickerhoff and Stephanie Carroll won doughnut gift certificates from Tom’s Donuts. Prizes were drawn from all registered participants.
Sponsors were Color Master Incorporated, American Legion Post 202, DeKalb Molded Plastics, Worker’s World, Heidtman Steel, The Laurels of DeKalb, Brown and Company Real Estate, Steel Dynamics Inc., DeKalb County Farm Bureau, Timothy Smock and the Butler United Methodist Church. Kaiser’s Food Center provided bananas, Legends Running Shop provided two $50 gift cards, and Tom’s Donuts provided donuts and gift cards for the participants.
Organizers wish to thank the Butler Police Department for providing traffic assistance to ensure the safety of the participants. “We are blessed to have the support of our police department, sponsors, volunteers, and participants who come together to support this valuable ministry,” event organizers said.
The Butler Community Food Pantry serves between 80 and 150 families every month in the DeKalb Eastern School District and Franklin township, providing milk, meat, eggs, and fresh vegetables along with canned, frozen, and packaged foods. Contributions of unexpired, nonperishable foods are welcome during regular office hours or on Sunday mornings before the 9:30 service. Checks can be made payable to Butler Food Pantry, 501 W. Green St., Butler, IN 46721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.