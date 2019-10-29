AUBURN — DeKalb County 4H is open for enrollment for 2020.
DeKalb County 4H offers youth the opportunity to enroll in their choice of over 50 self-guided projects where they learn valuable life skills, make lifelong friendships with other like-minded youth, and make meaningful mentor relationships with adult volunteers in order to help youth grow life skills, said Purdue Extension Educator Lynne Wahlstrom.
“Most of our projects do not require youth to show or own an animal, like the construction toy model (LEGO), aerospace, shooting sports and photography projects,” she said. A full list of the projects offered is available on the website, extension.purdue.edu/dekalb. “We’d be happy to help you select projects based on your child’s interests or career aspirations,” Wahlstrom added.
Youth meet local youth interested in the same subjects as them at monthly 4H club meetings. Youth often join the club in the township where they live, but some join where family or friends attend.
Enrollment for the 2020 4H year closes Jan. 15, 2020 and may be done online at in.4honline.com.
Families who do not have internet access or are having trouble enrolling online should contact the DeKalb County Extension Office at 925-2562 or email wahlstrom at lwahlstr@purdue.edu for further assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.