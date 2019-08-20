Driver’s foot slips,
vehicle hits building
BUTLER — The vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male struck the buildings housing CVS Pharmacy and Pizza Shack in the 500 block of West Main Street around 11:30 a.m. Aug. 10, Butler Police said.
There were no injuries.
The driver, Alex K. Upp, 17, of the 400 block of Westward Drive, Butler, was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra with a learner’s permit with his father, Steve Upp, of Butler, in the passenger seat at the time of the accident. A police report said the younger Upp’s foot slipped off the brake pedal onto the accelerator, causing the truck to move forward into the buildings.
Part of the south wall of the CVS Pharmacy building was pushed in. The Pizza Shack building also sustained some damage, police said.
Police estimated total damage to be as much as $50,000.
Police make arrests
- Chad Fugate, 33, of the 100 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Aug. 5 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
- Julian Mendoza, 18, of the 5600 block of Washington Street, Spencerville, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Aug. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
- Anthony Maenle, 28, of Lake Street, Carey, Ohio, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Aug. 7 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
- Eric Watson, 30, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Aug. 7 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony.
- Michael Reinig, 25, of the 800 block of East Walnut Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Aug. 9 by Garrett Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Trenton A. Groff, 22, of Northcrest Mobile Home Park, Butler, was arrested Aug. 11 by Butler Police on charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
- Virgil D. Hicks Jr., 19, of the 500 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested Aug. 11 by Butler Police on charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor and illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
- Joshua T. Bateman, 21, of Ashley, was arrested Aug. 13 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle with a prior offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with an unlawful alcohol concentration at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
