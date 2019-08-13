The following tickets were paid in Butler City Court Aug. 1-9. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Engi S. Abdelaleem, Bainbridge, Ohio, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Nikolaus L. Arnold, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Yash N. Bajaj, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Danielle L. Baldwin, Leo, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Tiffany A. Bannister, Auburn, parking in fire lane, $165 (AUB).
- Holly N. Beer, Fremont, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Michelle A. Bishop, Auburn, expired license plate, $150 (AUB).
- Ashwin Bohra, Tipton, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Pamela S. Bottjer, Kendallville, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
- Rachel D. Brown, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Karen Burriss, Columbus, Ohio, failure to signal turn within 200 feet, $165 (DC).
- Martha L. Chase, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Colton J. Clay, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
- Vincent K. Clay, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Michael L. Conner, Harlan, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (BPD).
- Konner T. Dameron, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Charles E. Davidson, Hillsboro, Ohio, no U.S. DOT registration when required, $235 (ISP).
- Kylie A. DeSantie, Auburn, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Karl E. Dewey, South Bend, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Ronald E. Dindal III, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Ashley R. Eichinger, Auburn, false or fictitious plates, $175 (ISP); driving while suspended, $258 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
- Charlotte M. Elling, Fort Jennings, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Sarah M. Farley, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Claire I. Gadberry, Grand Rapids, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Harcharn S. Garcha, Fort Wayne, speeding, $188 (DC).
- Timothy R. Gillespie, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (BPD).
- Brian Gipson, Conyers, Georgia, unsecure load, $260 (DC).
- Alexandra N. Gottfried, Garrett, no operator’s license when required, $150 (GPD).
- Robert K. Graber, Butler, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
- Christopher A. Green, Waterloo, speeding, $194 (AUB); expired registration, $173 (AUB); no insurance, $258 (AUB); driving while suspended, $258 (BPD).
- Ryan M. Green, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Ashley C. Griggs, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Andrew E. Gunter, Las Vegas, Nevada, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Nichole L. Hall, Angola, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Sherry L. Halsey, Garrett, authorizing or knowingly permitting unlicensed driver to drive, $160 (GPD).
- Keegan M. Hambrock, Leo, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
- Tyler S. Hasbrook, Springboro, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Mark A. Hauser, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jermarcus D. Hebble, Decatur, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Christina M. Hoeffel, Garrett, speeding, $150 (ISP).
- Philip T. Hostetler, LaGrange, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Jeremy N. Hudson, Auburn, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Bryan C. Hughes, Auburn, rear window obstruction, $190 (AUB).
- Mohamad I. Idris, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Patti J. Johnston, Angola, failure to yield right-of-way, $171 (WPD).
- Eric C. Key, Auburn, not using turn signal, $190 (DC).
- Crista R. Keys, Grabill, expired license, $175 (AUB).
- Alexander M. Knight, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Heather L. Knowles, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Owen A. Krider, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Heather M. Kruger, Garrett, no license in possession, $150 (GPD).
- Kyle H. Landru, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Rex A. Long, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Matthew J. Longardner, Fort Wayne, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (AUB).
- Joshua K. Lucas, Bryan, Ohio, failure to yield right-of-way, $171 (DC).
- Deelip Majhi, Twin Falls, Idaho, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Rhonda L. Martin, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Nicole M. Matiya, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Berneta McCully, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Ethan W. McDonald, Cullman, Alabama, no U.S. DOT registration when required, $235 (ISP).
- Johnathan D. McElroy, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Ashtin M. Monroe, Fort Wayne, speeding, $170 (DC).
