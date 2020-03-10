340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.;
Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
News and notes
A U.S. Census recruiter will be at the library from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
A quilting meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
A quilting retreat is planned for Friday through Sunday.
Visit the library’s community outreach page for information about local events.
New titles available
Cooking, food and wine: “See You on Sunday: A Cookbook for Family and Friends” by Sam Sifton. “Simple Fruit: Seasonal Recipes for Baking, Poaching, Sauteing and Roasting” by Laurie Pfalzer.
Home and garden: “Walk: Master Machine Quilting with Your Walking Foot” by Jacquie Gering.
Comics and graphic novels: “Miles Morales: Great Responsibility” by Brian Michael Bendis.
Teen: “Hostile Territory” by Paul Greci. “Once & Future” by Cori McCarthy and Amy Rose Capetta. “The Brilliant Death” by Amy Rose Capetta. “The Night Country: A Hazel Wood Novel” by Melissa Albert.
DVD: “Dark Waters.” “Frozen II.” “Over the Moon in Love.” “Riverdale: The Complete Third Season.” “Easter Under Wraps.”
Storytime
Storytime, for ages 3 and up, is from 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays.
Toddler Time takes place 10-11 a.m. Thursdays for infants to age 3.
Miss Anna will read a story and lead a fun craft activity and movement related to the story.
Adult programs
Tai chi meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday.
Senior Stretch and Move classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign up is required. Visit the circulation desk for class availability.
Adults interested in coloring can visit the circulation desk. The library will have a place with coloring books available.
Auto-renew service
The Butler Public Library now offers auto-renew services through Evergreen Indiana. Items which have remaining renewals and do not have holds placed on them will automatically renew without patron intervention required.
1,000 Book Club
The library has a 1,000 book club. Children and their parents can fill out an application form at the circulation desk. With the membership card, they track the number of books read.
For every chart filled out, children will receive a club patch, tote bag or cap. Each special goal includes prizes.
