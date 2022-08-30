Food pantry is open Wednesday
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry will hold its next distribution from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The food pantry is located at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St. and serves residents in the DeKalb Eastern school district as well as Franklin Township.
LifeWise Academy plans community meeting
BUTLER — Representatives of the LifeWise Academy will hold a kickoff meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 in a community room at Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway.
The kickoff meeting will include an overview of the LifeWise mission and history, the 10-step launch process and more. There will be an opportunity for questions and answers as well.
For those unable to attend in person, Zoom details are available by calling LifeWise Academy at (614) 367-5167 or by email lifewiseacademy.org.
Butler reunion addresses needed
BUTLER — Organizers of the annual Butler High School reunion are seeking information about the following classmates.
Anyone with addresses or information about these classmates is asked to contact Sondra Phillips at 4768 S.R. 1, Butler.
Class of 1936: Dan McCleery.
Class of 1940: Betty Deck Hertzberg.
Class of 1942: Imogene Benson and Iva Heater.
Class of 1943: Peggy Neidert.
Class of 1944: Ruth Baker Paper.
Class of 1945: Erline Peters Salisbury.
Class of 1946: Ruth Kartz.
Class of 1947: Lee Carpenter and Eileen Ridgeway.
Class of 1948: Florence (Fender) Traster.
Class of 1949: Joan (Likes) Sanxter.
Class of 1950: Estell Johnson.
Class of 1951: Suzie Womack.
Class of 1952: Don Imler, Dorothy Rambo and Marcia (Robinett) Short.
Class of 1953: Jerry Haverstock.
Class of 1954: Burmell Walter.
Class of 1956: Jack Cluster and Walter Shultz.
Class of 1957: Richard Bacon and Clayton Derrow.
Class of 1958: Jane Biddle, Doris Blickenstaff, Sharon Church Cobbs, John Durst, Lois Turner Keck, Marlene McKinley, Donna Morrow, Elaine (Harrold) Richardson, Glenda Wasson Sanchez and Diane Weicht Vignocill.
Class of 1961: John D. McClure.
Class of 1962: Jill Cessford.
Class of 1963: Robert Robinett.
Humane shelter has moved
BUTLER — The DeKalb County Humane Society has moved the humane shelter to its new location, 5730 C.R. 11-A, Auburn.
Shelter officials ask residents to not leave animals at the former Butler location. For more information, call the shelter at 868-2409.
Butler farmers market
BUTLER — The City of Butler has launched a farmers market that will take place each Friday.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The market will be located at the west parking lot of the Butler Police Department, 120 W. Main St. The market will be open to vendors of fruit, vegetables, plants, artists, crafts, bakers, food trucks and businesses.
For booth space, contact City Planner Vivian Likes at 868-5200, ext. 1304 or Butler Main Street President Tracey Robideau at 333-2594.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday each month.
Humane society seeks animal fosters
BUTLER — The DeKalb County Humane Society has posted on Facebook seeking fosters for dogs and cats.
“Being a foster can be a very rewarding experience and is a great opportunity to help out the animals in your community, even if you can’t adopt,” the group posted. The post continues to say the shelter provides most supplies and provide some training in neonatal care.
Fosters must have previous experience with having their own animals and a veterinarian check is required. Fosters must be willing to travel as needed and live in the general area.
For more information, call the shelter during business hours or visit the website, dekalbhumanesociety.org.
Windmill contest seeks sponsors
BUTLER — The completed six-foot windmills decorated for the Butler Main Street Association’s windmill painting and decorating contest are now on display throughout downtown Butler.
The windmills will be on display until the Butler Harvest Festival in October. They will be auctioned off at the Harvest Festival.
Anyone wishing to sponsor the awards for the art project can call Butler Main Street President Tracey Robideau at 333-2594.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Church news
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church will hold dinner church at 4 p.m. Sundays at the Cupbearer Cafe, 111 S. Broadway.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
