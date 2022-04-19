BUTLER — CJ Automotive Indiana LLC has issued a WARN notice of plant closure for its facility at 100 Commerce St.
WARN is the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act required at least 60 days prior to closure of a facility with more than 100 employees.
A notice from Raymond Bomya states on Friday, July 1, “the entire facility will be closed and all employees at the facility will be impacted. The closure of the facility is expected to be permanent.”
The notice continues that the expected date of the first separation will be Friday, June 17. Separations will continue for a 14-day period through July 1.
“The closure of the facility is expected to affect 110 employees,” Bomya’s notice reads. “Of the 110 affected employees, 75 are represented by the United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America, Local 735, and the United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America.”
The notice was sent to Ashley Gatlin at the Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s workforce transition unit in Indianapolis and to Mayor Mike Hartman.
Thirty-eight employees are listed as production worker, tier I; 10 are listed as production worker, tier II; 12 employees are listed as warehouse attendant and 10 employees are listed as maintenance technicians.
Other categories with multiple employees include lead production, tier II; material handler, tier I; materials planner; press operator, tier I; press set-up, tier I; quality inspector, tier I; and quality technician I. Additional employees are in other categories, including executive director of sales, human resources administrator, accounting representative, product tester, production supervisor II, quality engineer I and robotics welder GSAW tier II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.