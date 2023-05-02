DeKalb Eastern evaluation committee to meet
BUTLER — Members of the DeKalb County Eastern Community School District construction manager as constructor evaluation committee will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 3.
The meeting will take place in the superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
The purposes of the meeting are to interview short-listed respondents who submitted a proposal to the committee, amend the score for such proposal, and approve a recommendation to the DeKalb Eastern school board regarding the respondent to be selected as construction manager as constructor for the project; and any other business as may come before the meeting.
