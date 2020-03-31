James Gregory

BUTLER — James W. “Bill” Gregory, 92, of Butler, died March 26, 2020.

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.

James Steffen

WATERLOO — James L. Steffen, 90, of Waterloo, died March 22, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Ronald Abraham

HAMILTON — Ronald G. Abraham, 80, of Hamilton, died March 24, 2020.

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.

Edwin Jones

AUBURN — Edwin Paul Jones, 80, of Auburn, died March 24, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Janet Knapp

AUBURN — Janet K. Knapp, 65, of Auburn, died March 26, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Clayton Bradley

LAOTTO — Clayton Bradley, 86, of LaOtto, died March 26, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Gregory Ritter

ANGOLA — Gregory Ritter, 50, of Angola, died March 20, 2020.

Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marianne Grubb

KENDALLVILLE — Marianne Grubb, 81, of Kendallville, died March 26, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Tony Forker

ALBION — Tony D. Forker, 42, of Albion, died March 25, 2020.

Harper Funeral Homes, Albion, is handling arrangements.

