James Gregory
BUTLER — James W. “Bill” Gregory, 92, of Butler, died March 26, 2020.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.
James Steffen
WATERLOO — James L. Steffen, 90, of Waterloo, died March 22, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Ronald Abraham
HAMILTON — Ronald G. Abraham, 80, of Hamilton, died March 24, 2020.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.
Edwin Jones
AUBURN — Edwin Paul Jones, 80, of Auburn, died March 24, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Janet Knapp
AUBURN — Janet K. Knapp, 65, of Auburn, died March 26, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Clayton Bradley
LAOTTO — Clayton Bradley, 86, of LaOtto, died March 26, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Gregory Ritter
ANGOLA — Gregory Ritter, 50, of Angola, died March 20, 2020.
Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Marianne Grubb
KENDALLVILLE — Marianne Grubb, 81, of Kendallville, died March 26, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Tony Forker
ALBION — Tony D. Forker, 42, of Albion, died March 25, 2020.
Harper Funeral Homes, Albion, is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.