These tickets were paid in Butler City Court April 14-21. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Maher S. Al Alwi, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Desiree L. Allen, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB); false or fictitious registration, $150 (AUB).
Isaiah L. Allman, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Chad W. Beattie, Auburn, speeding, $175 (ISP).
James P. Black, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Karlea N. Boleyn, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jayden D. Brewster, Decatur, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Michael A. Brumbaugh, Auburn, no registration, $150 (AUB).
William J. Conley, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
Emily E. Conway, Auburn, no proof of insurance, $235 (AUB).
Brianna M. Crooks, Churubusco, false and fictitious, $150 (AUB).
Kent E. Ellert, Auburn, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
David G. Freeburn, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (DC).
Shannon V. Gill, Huntertown, speeding, $150 (DC).
Corey D. Gladieux, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Ryan N. Hall, Ashley, speeding, $165 (DC).
James A. Harbin III, Imperial Beach, California, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Patrick J. Heffley, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Gregory D. Hollman, Butler, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
Trevor L. Kidder, Garrett, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Cody A. Lacy, Angola, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Paul M. Lancaster, Kokomo, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Kelvin Lavert Jr., Fort Wayne, improper headlights, $147 (AUB).
Michael R. Mader Jr., New Haven, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Chase M. McDonnell, Butler, speeding, $165 (DC).
Jody M. Mitchell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (BPD).
John W. Moonen, Angola, no shipping papers (carrier), $180 (ISP).
Carol A. Payne, Auburn, no valid driver’s license, $175 (AUB).
Alan L. Phillips, Louisville, Kentucky, speeding, $150 (DC).
Julius A. Pineiro, Waterloo, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (AUB).
Josiah L. Pratt, St. Joe, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kathleen J.M. Quimby, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Sierra R. Roberts, Fort Wayne, speeding, $197 (AUB).
Luciano D. Rogglero, Cape Coral, Florida, speeding, $150 (DC).
Heath A. Shaw, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Timothy M. Shoemaker, LaGrange, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
Melissa A. Stephenson, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Brian D. Tennyson, Douglasville, Georgia, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Natasha A. Torman, Van Wert, Ohio, speeding, $172 (AUB).
LaMarcus D. Wanner, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Vernon L. Whetstone, LaGrange, possession of tobacco, $150 (DC).
Sally J. Woebbeking, Auburn, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
William O. Zink, Auburn, throwing burning material from motor vehicle, $235 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
