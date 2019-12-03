Each November, our nation celebrates a day of thanksgiving, bringing friends and family together to honor our heritage and celebrate our many blessings.
Thanksgiving Day has been celebrated across the nation since George Washington issued a proclamation in 1789, urging Americans to give the Lord “sincere and humble thanks.”
It wasn’t until 1863, however, that Thanksgiving became a national holiday. Abraham Lincoln first proclaimed that Thanksgiving be celebrated annually, inviting all Americans to observe the day “as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father.” Even in the midst of the Civil War, which tore families apart and drastically divided our nation, Lincoln wanted Americans to remember the gracious gifts bestowed upon them.
Thanks to the spirit of the American people and the courage of those serving in our armed forces, our nation has overcome a number of struggles. On this Thanksgiving holiday, I would specifically like to thank the men and women who serve in our military. Without them, one of our biggest blessings, our freedom, would not exist.
Thanksgiving traditions vary among households, but this week, my family and I will give thanks by sharing a wonderful turkey dinner, watching football games, and taking a day trip to Shipshewana.
If you know someone who does not have a place to go for the holiday, consider inviting them to join you in your family’s tradition. Remember, people all around you may be mourning the loss of a loved one or struggling to provide for their family this Thanksgiving.
I wish each of you a Happy Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.