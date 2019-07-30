BUTLER — DeKalb Eastern students head back to the classroom Friday to start the 2019-2020 school year.
One of the biggest changes occurs at Eastside, with new class time schedules.
The Eastside school day will begin at 8:05 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m. as it has for several years.
Resource period will take place for a half-hour, on Tuesdays and Thursdays only, from 10:42 a.m. to 11:12 a.m. There will be no resource period Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Instead, that time will be absorbed into each class period.
Principal Larry Yoder said by not having resource time on those days, it will allow for more classroom instructional time each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“With no resource period, the entire day will be instructional time for students and teachers to work together on educational activities,” he explained. In reviewing how resource periods were being used by both students and teachers, Yoder said it was determined few actual educational activities took place.
“Few students were using it for doing homework,” he said. “Most students viewed it as free time. The other factor was that we analyzed the number of students taking a study hall and found roughly 75-80 percent of our students are taking a study hall during the school day.
“With the new schedule, I was able to add seven minutes into all periods three days a week, for 21 minutes of additional instructional time per class period per week,” Yoder added. “Over the course of the year, that equates roughly to 12 to 13 full days of instructional time added into every class period.”
Eastside will host its annual “back-to-school” picnic at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
School Resource Officer Rick Short has gained a canine partner, Raven. Short and Raven will have a new office, located in the front office lobby area at Eastside.
New this year will be the availability of a mental health specialist from the Northeastern Center, who will be at DeKalb Eastern three days per week.
Moving the bus maintenance facility to the south edge of Butler, just north of the elementary school, will change traffic patterns around the high school, Yoder added.
“I am looking forward to starting the new school year,” said Butler Elementary Principal Kim Clark. “It is always exciting to welcome returning and new students back to school.
“After 30 years in education, many things have changed, however, the excitement of the first day of the new school year is always filled with smiling and eager students.”
Butler Elementary will have a dyslexia specialist on staff this year to help students with reading difficulties.
Butler Elementary’s open house and book fair will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Riverdale Elementary School has adopted the theme, “Choose Kindness,” throughout the new school year, Principal Brennen Kitchen said.
“We want our children to understand that kindness is a choice and it is expected,” Kitchen said. “The academic learning standards are important, but we want our kids to know that if they’re kind, honest and hard-working, then they will go very far in life.”
Riverdale will host its annual “meet the teacher” event from 4-6 p.m. Thursday.
Kitchen, entering his 12th year as principal at the school, expressed thanks “for the great teachers, staff, families, and students that we get to work with in this awesome community.
“I always look forward to the excitement that a new school year brings. I love seeing all of the happy, smiling faces walking into Riverdale each day. I can’t wait to see everyone back in our hallways on Aug. 2.”
The new bus maintenance facility should be operational by mid-August, said DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens.
After the end of the 2018-2019 school year, Riverdale classrooms received new floor coverings, paint and LED lights. Trim and canopies were painted at Eastside, he noted.
Stephens, who has led the school district for the past 23-1/2 years, said he always looks forward to the start of a new school year.
“Watching students enter the buildings reinforces the responsibilities and the trust parents place in our teachers and support staff,” Stephens said. “Each year brings new joys, challenges and opportunities.
“Whatever happens this year, our main goal is to provide a safe and productive learning environment for everyone who enters our buildings,” he said. “We are blessed to have an extremely supportive community and businesses that understand the importance of what we do.
“My only regret is how fast the year will go.”
With the new school year comes new faces.
Lucas Chapman will teach art at Eastside. Nathaniel Hess is a new English teacher. Jessica Shull will teach math. Anthony Smith is a new physical education teacher.
Kevin Fiedler and Kaci Yoder are teacher aides at Eastside and Jennifer Richards works in food service.
At Butler Elementary, Emma Bond will teach kindergarten, Casey Moughler will teach first grade and Bethany Malcolm will teach fourth grade. Kucera Hull is a new special needs instructor.
New teacher aides are Nicole Keener, Jillian Pask, Chelsie Tadsen and Natasha Tincher. Angel Manon is a new food service employee.
There are no new teachers at Riverdale. Marcee Fisher and Christine Yoder are new food service employees at the school.
Brandi Hunter Rowe moved from Riverdale to Butler Elementary food service. Teresa Westrick went from a teacher aide to food service. Von Timmerman is employed as a custodian at Butler Elementary and maintenance. Alan Maynard works in bus maintenance.
The first break of the new school year comes Monday, Sept. 2 with Labor Day. Students also do not attend school on Friday, Sept. 27 for the traditional DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Day.
Fall break takes place Oct. 14-18, with the second quarter grading period beginning Monday, Oct. 21. Students are off Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving, and the first semester ends with Christmas break from Dec. 23-Jan. 3. Students and teachers return Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
A two-week spring break is from March 16-27, and classes are not in session on Good Friday, April 10. The last student day is Friday, May 22.
