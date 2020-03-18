FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health is implementing additional precautions to mitigate the spread and impact of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.
Beginning March 19, all Parkview facilities are implementing tightened visitor restrictions, and the Parkview Cancer Institute is adding procedures to protect cancer patients arriving for treatment or appointments. Additionally, due to the suspension of elective and non-urgent surgeries, Parkview Ortho Hospital and Parkview SurgeryONE will temporarily close.
Hospital Visitor restrictions
Effective Thursday, March 19, all Parkview Health hospitals and emergency departments will implement a no-visitor policy. Exceptions to this policy are limited to:
Family Birthing Centers: One authorized adult visitor for duration of patient’s stay;
Neonatal ICU: Two authorized adult visitors for duration of patient’s stay;
Pediatrics: Two authorized adult visitor for duration of patient’s stay; and
Emergency departments: One authorized parent/guardian per pediatric patient for duration of patient’s stay.
Exceptions for end-of-life care will be authorized on an individual basis. Authorized visitors will continue to be identified with a wristband provided to them by hospital staff. Additional visitors will not be permitted in lobby areas.
To implement these restrictions and protect Parkview patients and co-workers, non-essential hospital entrances will be closed. Visitors should use the following entrances:
At Parkview Behavioral Health Institute, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview LaGrange Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital:
Main entrance or the emergency entrance
At Parkview Regional Medical Center campus:
Entrance 1: Parkview Regional Medical Center
Entrance 2B: Parkview Women’s & Children’s Hospital
Entrance 10: Parkview Heart Institute
Entrance 12: Parkview Cancer Institute
During evening hours, entrances will be restricted to hospital emergency departments and the Parkview Women’s & Children’s Hospital Entrance 2B.
At Parkview Hospital Randallia
Main entrance
Entrance 2
Entrance 4
Emergency entrance
Clinic visitor restrictions
At all FirstCare Walk-In Clinics, no visitors will be permitted except for the parent/guardian of a minor or a patient caregiver.
At all other Parkview Physicians Group clinic locations, visitors will be limited to one adult per patient. Additional visitors will not be permitted in lobby areas and are asked to wait outside or in their car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.