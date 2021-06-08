340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday
Book sale
The Friends of the Butler Public Library will host the annual book sale Aug. 2-10. Monday, Aug. 9; is $2 bag day. Tuesday, Aug. 10; is freebie day.
New materials available
Large print: "Early Morning Riser" by Katherine Heiny; "The Arctic Fury" by Greer Macallister.
DVD: "Tom and Jerry" on DVD and Blu-ray.
Audio books: "Come Fly the World: The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am" by Julia Cooke; "Black Bottom Saints" by Alice Randall.
Travel: "World Travel: An Irreverent Guide" by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever.
Literature and fiction: "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand; "Legacy" by Nora Roberts; "The Eagle's Claw" by Jeff Shaara.
Mysteries and thrillers: "Arctic Storm Rising" by Dale Brown; "Jackpot" (Teddy Fay novel) by Stuart Woods and Bryon Quertermous; "The Kobalt Dossier" (Evan Ryder, Book 2) by Eric Van Lustbader; "The Saboteurs" (Isaac Bell adventure) by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul.
Teen: "We Are Inevitable" by Gayle Forman; "Pumpkin" by Julie Murphy.
Children: "Are Dragons Real?" (Penguin Young Readers, Level 4) by Ginjer L. Clarke; "Begin with a Bee" by Liza Ketchum; "Fireworks Night" (Good Dog series) by Cam Higgins; "I'm On It" by Andrea Tsurumi and Mo Willems; "My Dad" by Susan Quinn.
Fine-free summer
For June, July and August, fines will be waived for the first 28 days after the due date, except for mobile hot spots. After the grace period has expired, a replacement cost will be assessed, and the item will be considered lost.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
Summer reading
The library's summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” is now taking place.
Programs are geared toward preschool, grades 1-5 and teens.
Visit the children’s program page online for more information.
Library activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. every Monday that the library is open.
• The Kids Garden Club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
To our readers
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available.
For more information, visit the website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.