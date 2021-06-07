WHITING — Central Noble scored first, but Eastside responded with 10 runs in the second on the way to an 18-3 six-inning win in the championship game of the Whiting Regional Saturday evening.
For the Blazers (25-6), it was the first regional championship in program history. They also set a team record for most wins in a season.
They will play Delphi in the North Semi-state at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
“It feels great,” Blazer head coach Aaron Willard said afterwards. “That one inning was just unbelievable how we hit the baseball.
“A few guys were due, and we all hit together,” he said. “Owen threw a great game the first game (a 7-1 win over Wheeler), and for the most part, we played pretty good baseball today.
“It’s down to the final four. It’s neat that we’re the only ones who’s ever done it, but I don’t think this team has settled yet,” Willard said. “They’ve steadily improved each week.”
Dylan Hertig had a single, double and home run, driving in four runs. Caleb Vanover also homered. Jack Buchanan and Hayden Gardner had two hits each for the Blazers. Buchanan drove in four runs and Gardner knocked in one.
The Cougars (15-15) got the game’s first run as Dylan Eggl singled and took second on an error. He moved to third on another Eastside fielding error and came home on Jaxon Copas’ sacrifice fly.
It was all Eastside after that.
Copas retired the side 1-2-3 in the first, but didn’t make it out of second as the Blazers sent 15 batters to the plate.
Vanover was hit by a pitch to start the inning. After Gardner reached on an infield hit, Buchanan brought both runners home with a double down the left field line.
Wade Miller drove in two with a single down the right field line. Hertig clobbered one over the 30-foot tall brick monster in left field. Buchanan, batting for the second time in the inning, ended the barrage with a two-run single.
The Blazers added two more in the third, with Vanover putting one over the brick monster to make it 12-1.
Central Noble didn’t quit, picking up two runs in the fifth as Copas lined a double over the center fielder’s head to bring in Eggl and Will Hoover.
Eastside scored six times in the sixth to close out the scoring.
Caeden Moughler pitched a complete game for the Blazers, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out three.
Eastside 7, Wheeler 1
Eastside took advantage of several Wheeler mistakes in Saturday’s first game.
With Owen Willard on the mound, any run was going to be big.
Willard pitched a complete game three-hitter, struking on 14 Bearcat batters while walking just one.
The Blazers (24-6) took advantage of seven walks, three hit batters and four wild pitches by three Bearcat hurlers.
Curiously, Wheeler (19-10) didn’t start ace senior pitcher Rex Stills, instead going with sophomore Mason Leckrone.
Willard led off the game with a walk and went to third when Wade Miller singled behind first base. Dylan Hertig grounded back to Leckroone, who threw to second to force Miller. The Bearcats threw wildly to first, allowing Willard to score.
Three times, the Blazers got the leadoff batter to third base but failed to score.
Eastside scored twice in the third.
With one out, Willard walked and Miller and Hertig were hit by pitches to fill the bases. Leckrone uncorked a wild pitch. Caleb Vanover grounded out, with Miller racing home for a 3-0 lead.
Wheeler’s lone run came in the fourth.
Sean Conroy reached on an error, but was thrown out trying to steal second. Stills was safe on a dropped fly ball, ending up at second. He stopped at third on Jackson Smith’s single into short right.
Willard struck out the next batter for the second out, but on a 1-1 pitch, Alexander Sweitzer lined a single over the middle to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Sweitzer took over on the mound in the fourth, and kept the Blazers from adding to their lead until the sixth.
After he retired the first two batters, he hit Jack Buchanan with a pitch and walked Liam Franz. With a 1-0 count to Ryder Reed, the Bearcats brought in Stills with no warm-up.
He walked Reed and Willard on seven pitches, the latter forcing in a run to make it 4-1. Miller skied a pop-up on the infield. The Wheeler shortstop, staring into a bright sun, dropped the ball. Franz and Reed scored on the play for a 6-1 lead.
With Willard at third, Miller was caught in pickle between first and second. He stayed in the rundown long enough, however, for Willard to cross the plate.
