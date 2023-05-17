Monster truck
show is Saturday
BUTLER — The International Monster Truck Museum will host a monster truck motor show Saturday behind the museum, 541 W. Main St., Butler.
The event will take place rain or shine, featuring a car, truck and bike show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the monster truck show beginning at 2 p.m. There will also be pit bike and remote control buggy races. Visitors can also ride on the monster truck, “Bone Chiller.”
Monster trucks to be featured at the show include “Sinistar,” “American Outlaw,” “Stomper,” “American Scout,” “Black Widow,” “Funky Monkey” and “Max-C mini monster.”
Hall of fame driver Jeff Dane, driver of “King Kong,” will be a special guest.
For more information about admission and entry fees, visit monstermuseum.org.
Community Club serving breakfast Saturday
SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 28, will be serving breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday.
The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and sausage and cheese biscuits. Visitors can also pick up a cheese ball.
Firefighters serving
ice cream Saturday
ST. JOE — The Concord Township Fire Department will be serving ice cream from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in front of Pizza, Subs & BBQ, 519 Washington St. (S.R. 1), St. Joe.
Proceeds will support the fire department.
Butler hosting town-wide garage sales
BUTLER — Needing to get rid of some stuff? Butler is holding town-wide garage sales Friday and Saturday.
Town-wide garage sales will also take place Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday. Aug. 12.
S.R. 1 garage sale returns Saturday
The annual Hamilton to the Bridge S.R. 1 garage sale event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event includes antiques at the Spencerville Covered Bridge.
Information about booth spaces can be obtained by calling the following people — Butler: Mandy Cline at 908-0258; Hamilton: Hester Stouder at 316-9868; St. Joe: Angela Snyder at 908-5758; Spencerville: Janna Lepper at 341-6993; antiques at the bridge: Mary Diehl at 249-5523 and general event information, Josh Berry at 615-9956.
Restrooms will be available at American Legion Post 202 in Butler, the public beach in Hamilton, Sechler’s Pickles and Wild Cherry Park in St. Joe and the Spencerville Community Club and Spencerville Covered Bridge.
Food will be available at local restaurants and at Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ in Butler; local restaurants in Hamilton; Pizza, Subs & BBQ in St. Joe; breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Spencerville Community Club and Big Eyed Fish, Happy Camper at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Spencerville.
People may list their garage sales at garagesalefinder.com.
Blood drive coming
to Butler May 24
BUTLER — The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway, Butler.
To make a blood donation appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Butler farmers market now open Saturday
BUTLER — The farmers market has returned to Butler.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday through October in the west parking lot at the Butler Police Department, 120 W. Main St.
This is open to fruits, vegetables, plants, crafts, bakers, and artists, food vendors and food trucks.
For more information, contact Melissa Herrmann at 570-2309 or by email at melissa.herrman@yahoo.com.
Church news
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church will hold dinner church at 4 p.m. Sundays at the Refuge Community Church, 173 W. Oak St., Butler.
Butler lists meeting schedule
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday each month.
St. Joe lists meeting schedule
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The office may be reached at 337-5449.
Helping Hands has new home
BUTLER — The Helping Hands clothing ministry has a new home.
The clothing ministry has moved to 108 E. Main St., just east of the stoplight in Butler.
Helping Hands is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The selection of second-hand items is always growing, with something new with each visit.
Helping Hands is a ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to Jeff Jones by email at jjones@kpcmedia.com or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.