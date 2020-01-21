AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in December in DeKalb County.
Patrick Joseph Walters, 26, Auburn and Amy Lynn O’Malley, 26, Auburn.
Joshua Z. McEvoy, 29, Waterloo and Kayla Christine Shaw, 30, Waterloo.
Terry Lee Fike, 67, Garrett and Sherrill Sue Rosener, 67, Auburn.
Tyler Michael Andrews-Koontz, 20, Garrett and Megan Michelle Clauson, 20, Garrett.
Dustin Louis Chriswell, 27, Auburn and Hannah Renee Chibatto, 29, Auburn.
Alexander Daniel Dunn, 22, Auburn and Kyli Jean Wade, 21, Auburn.
Robert Joseph Freimuth IV, 30, Spencerville and Ashley Nicole Hahn, 30, Spencerville.
Robert Sage Bell, 26, Butler and Eryn Elizabeth Joell Schoonover, 21, Butler.
Steven Demar Sullivan, 34, Auburn and Brandi Lasandra Hope Davidson, 33, Auburn.
Philip Albert Regenold, 38, Auburn and Carrie Anne Erwin, 44, Auburn.
Alexander Carldean Pearson, 24, Garrett and Meghan Renee Kolkman-Stayner, 21, Garrett.
Matthew Scott Smith, 51, Auburn and Michelle Lynn Schlotterback, 51, Auburn.
Christopher Daniel Edelen, 37, Auburn and Sarah Rose Beckman, 30, Auburn.
Cyrus Wayne Bowman, 28, Auburn and Holly Ann Warner, 26, Auburn.
Shaun Michael Halsey, 31, Garrett and Joyce Deanna Hall, 41, Garrett.
Jacob Anthony VonHolten, 19, Auburn and Maranda Nikole Cope, 19, Auburn.
Lincoln S. Napier Jr., 35, LaOtto and Catherine Lynne Holbrook, 32, LaOtto.
