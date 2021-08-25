DENVER, Colo. — Traveling from one coast to another isn’t new for Jesse McNeil, as he had made several trips using different modes of transportation.
In 2013, he decided to try a new challenge, venturing from Oregon to New Hampshire with a horse. His journey across the country brought him through DeKalb County.
McNeil has documented the experiences of that 3,800-mile trek in a book, “On the Hoof,” bearing a photo of “Pepper,” the Tennessee walking horse that he rode during the trip.
“A few years earlier, I was riding a bicycle across Canada. I was going through a really long, rough section of Manitoba,” McNeil said. “There was a horse pasture alongside the road, and this one horse is just staring at me the whole time as I’m pedaling along in this tough headwind.
“I thought, ‘That sounds like that might be a lot more fun than what I’m doing right now,” he said.
“After that, I started researching horses. I decided to get a horse and learn how to ride,” McNeil said. “I thought it would be fun to do something out of it instead of just riding in a pasture, so I decided to do another trip across country.
“After three months of training in Montana, we left by horse and trailer to the Oregon coast and started the trip from there.”
McNeil said he made a due east compass bearing. The trip took Pepper and he “over mountains, across deserts, cornfields and people’s backyards” before arriving in New Hampshire eight months later.
Pepper was five years old at the time of their trip, and like McNeil, didn’t really have experience with riders. He still has Pepper, now 12, on a stable in Washington state.
“It was meeting really kind people along the way, that really created the whole journey and made it a lot more interesting than a horse and rider,” McNeil said. “It’s the people you meet along the way and how they end up kind of shaping your view throughout the whole trip.
“When you’re in a car, you’re really isolated from people. They’re kind of like tanks going down the road,” he said. “When you’re walking, people kind of look at you like, ‘Is this guy homeless? What’s going on? Why is this person walking along the road?’
“When you’re on a bicycle, you’re kind of on your own. You’re independent, and people can see you can make your own way.
“When you’re on a horse, a horse is like an ambassador. It’s a pass-through for the public to come up and engage with me, but not directly with me, but with the horse,” McNeil explained. “It’s that perfect go-between.
“Wherever I went, be it was in the country or in the cities, people were constantly stopping us and wanting to talk about the horse, where we were going, where we came from.”
Going through Illinois and Indiana, most of the trip was through rural areas with small towns connected by country roads. “I’d stop in a little town park, and all of a sudden, kids would come out of the woodwork and would want to visit with the horse, and then the parents would come up, and it would end up being a little community gathering a couple of times a day,” he said.
It wasn’t unusual for people to stop the pair along the road and offer a bail of hay for Pepper while talking with McNeil.
For about 700 miles, they walked along the Oregon Trail. In Pennsylvania and New York, the trip went through wooded areas. Farther east, they encountered countless stone foundations from early houses.
“I passed signs for New York City, and I was like, ‘This is crazy’ after being in southern Idaho in the desert, McNeil said. One of the book’s photos shows Pepper on a multiple-lane highway overpass in New York state.
In the book, he shares how he and Pepper had to learn how to bond.
“I had gone across the country by myself,” McNeil said. “I learned how to fly a small airplane and went across on an airplane a couple of times, and also by bicycle and motorcycle. I hiked the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. I was always doing these trips on my own.
“When I got the horse, I thought it would be the same kind of thing, just get out there, put the miles down and have a fun time.
“As time was going on, it became quite evident this wasn’t just another mode of transportation,” McNeil stated. “It was an animal I really have to bond with and understand on a subconscious level to complete the trip.
“That has a lot more to do than just putting the miles down. It really tested my patience and it really tested the way I have done things in the past, which was on a schedule or a routine.
“If the horse isn’t feeling it that day, the schedule’s out. How do you adjust to that? How do you get along and not go stir crazy?
“That’s what I really learned. That’s the evolution of the tale; what seemed like a relatively easy trip where I just put the miles in was so much more than that.”
The book describes some close calls, including a hard fall Pepper and McNeil had on the way to Casper, Wyoming. “It was surreal how we were riding along one minute, then in the next second, falling through the air. Luckily, she didn’t land on me, and neither of us broke bones, though we bled pretty badly,” he writes in one passage.
Near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, Pepper tripped on a tree root and stumbled forward. McNeil wrote how he thought the trip might stop right there due to the horse’s possible injury.
The trip evolved, with McNeil on a saddle until they reached Nebraska, where the land began flattening. Wanting to make it easier for the animal, he switched to a cart pulled by Pepper. It resulted in both learning more skill sets.
This trip has reinforced McNeil’s belief in the human spirit and kindness.
“I encourage people to get out and see America,” McNeil said. “People are much friendlier out there than any of the newspapers or TV stations would show at times.
“It’s a sense of generosity and friendship. People want to engage and help,” he said. “Lots of selflessness out there.”
