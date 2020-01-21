INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is accepting proposals for a new Indiana Teacher Residency Pilot Grant Program, created in 2019 by the Indiana General Assembly.
The grant provides $1 million in funding to assist in the development and implementation of teacher residency programs.
Eligible applicants must be school corporations or charter schools with an interest in establishing a teacher residency program in partnership with an approved post-secondary educational institutions, or which already have an existing teacher residency program.
Residency models can be implemented at the undergraduate, graduate or non-traditional educator preparation program levels.
Teacher residency programs are full-year, paid teaching experiences for student educators. Students teach alongside an experienced mentor teacher, preparing them for the classroom after graduation. The program is modeled after medical residency and apprenticeship programs.
“While student educators are learning first-hand from experienced educators, the program also provides mentor teachers with the opportunity for increased responsibility and pay without leaving their classrooms,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers.
The Commission’s request for proposals includes two types of Indiana Teacher Residency Pilot Grants.
- Teacher Residency Grants: $15,000 per teacher residency position annually beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year. Funding may be used to support and sustain in-development or existing teacher residency opportunities.
- Teacher Residency Planning Grants: $1,000 per school corporation or charter school to develop or expand a collaborative teacher residency program. Funding may be used to assist in the development of a residency grant proposal and recipients will be eligible for $15,000 in Teacher Residency Grant funding for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Proposals are due to the Commission for Higher Education by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
Additional information is available at in.gov/che/4519.htm or by contacting Eugene Johnson, assistant commissioner for program development and management, at ejohnson@che.in.gov.
