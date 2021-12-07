BUTLER — The Butler City Council tackled a number of tasks during a busy session Monday.
At the end of the session, Mayor Mike Hartman asked the City Council to consider if they would be interested in having the city consider purchasing the Butler Church of Christ building at 173 W. Oak St. for possible use as a community center. Two churches are also reportedly interested in the building, he said.
No action was taken on the matter.
Earlier, annexation of approximately 30 acres of land for Forest River Products’ planned expansion at Butler’s south edge took another step forward.
On separate 3-0 votes, the City Council two readings of the annexation ordinance, and in another 3-0 vote, city leaders approved a fiscal plan resolution that spells out municipal services to be offered and Forest River’s responsibilities.
The land to be annexed is bordered by a mobile home park and S.R. 1 to the east, C.R. 32 to the south, C.R. 65 and the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks to the west and the ColorMaster property to the north.
Forest River, a recreational vehicle manufacturer with buildings already located at 685 E. Main St. in Butler, wants to construct up to four manufacturing buildings on the land at the south edge of the city, across from Butler Elementary School.
The Elkhart-based firm filed the annexation petition Oct. 15.
Council members Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson and Gale Ryan all voted in favor of the annexation ordinance and fiscal plan resolution.
At-large member Bill White was not present, meaning the council could not suspend the rules and approve the annexation petition on third reading Monday. City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said the council’s next regular meeting on Dec. 20, is beyond the 60-day window to approve the annexation request.
As a result, the council will meet in a special session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 to consider the final reading. That meet will take place in the council chamber at Butler City Hall.
Because the property to be annexed is not currently served by Butler utilities, the approved fiscal plan stipulates that to be annexed, Forest River must install a sanitary sewer main, water main, drainage and any roads within the property to city specifications, connect to existing utilities and roads and deed those improvements to the city upon satisfactory inspection and completion.
The land is already served by the Butler/Wilmington Township Fire Territory and Parkview EMS. Currently, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and DeKalb County Highway Department provide law enforcement protection and road maintenance.
The resolution spells out that within one year of the effective date of the annexation, the Butler police and street departments will provide services.
While the annexation petition is expected to be approved, Forest River must submit development plans to Butler’s Plan Commission, a process that will carry into 2022.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said the city will switch insurance providers from Physicians Health Plan to Indiana Public Employers’ Plan for 2022 and re-evaluate after that.
If Butler stayed with PHP, Eck said the city would incur a 12% premium increase from its current $276,787.92 to $310,301.04.
That includes an individual deductible of $3,500 and a family deductible of $7,000 and 70% co-insurance.
By going with a comparable plan from IPEP, the premium would increase by 6.5%, she said.
For the first time, Eck said employees will have a choice between a traditional health insurance plan or a plan with a high deductible that also allows health savings accounts.
The traditional plan carries an annual premium of $295,194 to the city. It has deductibles of $2,500 for an individual and $7,500 for a family plan with 80% co-insurance.
The high deductible option, with an annual premium of $282,870, comes with deductibles of $3,000 for an individual or $6,000 for a family plan and 100% co-insurance.
In addition to PHP and IPEP, the city reached out to four other providers. Multiple Employer Welfare Arrangement (MEWA) and United Healthcare Insurance Co. submitted proposals.
United Healthcare submitted two proposals, with its lowest option carrying an annual premium at $296,663.44. Each of MEWA’s proposals carried annual premiums higher than PHP’s renewal quote of $310,301.04.
The council approved several ordinances and resolutions, including:
• A resolution to submit a $300,000 grant application to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ Recovery Housing Program on behalf of Inspiration Ministries to rehabilitate some houses in Butler;
• The second and third readings of an additional appropriation of $8,065,000, the proceeds from issuing bonds on the stormwater improvement project currently taking place.
• The second reading of an ordinance that would address parking on West Liberty Street;
• The first readings of four separate ordinances regulating parking on park strips, general utility provisions, rules of construction and a capital assets policy;
• A resolution to increase the police clerk position to full time; and
• An annual resolution to identify financial institutions used for city funds.
