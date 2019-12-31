BUTLER — Four teachers have joined the faculty at Eastside Junior-Senior High School.
Lucas Chapman teaches art. Nathaniel Hess teaches 10th-grade English, Jessica Shull teaches high school geometry and Tony Smith teaches physical education in grades 7, 8 and 9.
Chapman calls Spencerville home and is an Eastside graduate. He earned a bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science from the University of Saint Francis and an associates degree in physical therapy, and transitioned to art education.
“I spent my summers working at Franke Park Day Camp where I taught 12-year-olds about camping, nature and Native Americans,” Chapman said of his interest in education. “After four years in the medical field, I realized my passion is in education and art.
“I enjoy helping students develop and practice new skills so they’re better prepared for today’s fast-paced society.
“I grew up and graduated from this district, and I think this school does an excellent job at preparing students for college and adult life after.”
In addition to serving as a camp counselor at Franke Park Day Camp, Chapman was a clinical instructor at Integrity Physical Therapy.
In his spare time, Chapman said he enjoys painting, running, traveling, furthering his education and being involved in the local art community.
Hess grew up in Fort Wayne, but is originally from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He attended Heritage High School and graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in education and secondary English education.
“Many people in my family are teachers, and from a young age, I knew that the only thing I would go to college for is education,” Hess said.
Hess sees DeKalb Eastern as “a district that cares deeply about its students and teachers, one that expects the best from both.”
Away from the classroom, Hess said he enjoys music and writing. He plays bass and sings in his church’s band.
Shull is a Butler native and Eastside graduate.
She attended Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne, Indiana Tech and WGU, with associate and bachelor’s degrees in business management.
“I decided in Mrs. Moughler’s economics class I wanted to teach in high school,” Shull said of her interest in education.
When asked what she enjoys most about education, she said, “Investing in our future, watching students succeed and maybe making a difference in some of their lives.”
Shull and husband Johnathon have two sons, Wyatt and Brantlee.
“This district is my home,” she said. “It is an army of people dedicated to our students. I love our district.”
Outside of school, she enjoys building things and tackling projects with her husband. Other favorites include riding four-wheelers and bikes, spending time with family, and serving on the Eastside Little League Football board of directors.
Smith is originally from Chesterton. He attended Manchester University and has a degree in adapted physical education and mild intervention.
Smith said he became interested in education from teaching sports to his nieces and nephews growing up. He enjoys building relationships with staff and students.
Before coming to Eastside, Smith taught physical education for students in grades 6-8 at Wawasee Middle School.
Smith and wife Jordan have two children, Paige and Kennedi.
Away from school, Smith said he enjoys woodworking and coaching.
