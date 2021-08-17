BUTLER — Bryan, Ohio resident Guy Lehman has been here before.
With the same car. With the same result.
The only difference was this Saturday was his 73rd birthday.
He added to his trophy collection with another best of show for his 1956 Chevrolet 150 in the Butler Days car show.
Lehman has owned the car 12 years.
“It was bad. I stripped it down completely to bare metal,” Lehman said. Restoration efforts took 1 1/2 years to complete.
The exterior paint was restored in its factory TO green color, he explained. Lehman estimates he spent $4,200 restoring the vehicle’s interior to its original appearance.
“I drive it to car shows and I go to town once in a while,” he said. “It don’t go in the rain.”
Lehman said he had his eyes on the car for some time before he was able to purchase it.
“It took me three years to get it,” he said. “I knew about it. I told the man, ‘Whenever you decide to sell it, you let me know.’
“I was mowing the yard. My wife came out and said, ‘He’s ready to sell it.’ I left the mower in the yard and away we went” to Hillsdale, Michigan. That man was the third owner and had the car for 10 years. Lehman doesn’t have information on the car’s first owner.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger picked a 1965 Dodge Coronet 440, owned by Brian Meyer of New Haven as his selection. Mayor Mike Hartman went with a 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator, owned by Todd Slabaugh of Garrett for his selection.
Saturday’s car show drew 41 cars, 14 trucks and eight motorcycles.
Best Chrysler — 1969 Dodge Super Bee, owned by Clint and Tom Stemen of Butler.
Best GM — 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air, owned by Larry Howard of Fort Wayne.
Best Ford — 1932 Ford five-window, owned by Kevin Studer of Edgerton, Ohio.
Best 4x4 — 1976 International Harvester Scout II, owned by Tom Patrick of Kendallville.
Best Truck — 1947 Chevrolet five-window, owned by Robert Cramer of Paulding, Ohio.
Best Motorcycle — 2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, owned by Adam Wies of Butler.
