BUTLER — New Butler City Council members Darren Alloway and Mark Cline are eager to get started.
They were sworn in Monday to complete terms of office that will end Dec. 31, 2023.
Cline will represent District 2 following the resignation last month of Gale Ryan, who is moving to another district that has representation.
Alloway will represent District 3, a seat that has been vacant since October when Gary Miller resigned as he was moving out of Butler.
“I’m born and raised here. I’ve lived here 50 years of my life,” Alloway said. “The Butler City Council is doing good things. I wanted something positive to be involved in.
“It’s all about making a difference; if you can’t make a difference, there’s no point in being involved,” he said. “I think I can bring some things to the table and help people on (the south side) of town.”
Like Alloway, Cline is a Butler native and longtime resident. He brings the perspective as a former municipal utility employee. He now works for the DeKalb County Highway Department.
“What better opportunity to try to help with the growth of the city?” Cline said of serving on the council. “Mike’s (Mayor Mike Hartman) has done an excellent job as mayor getting some things going and moving things in the right direction.
“Being a former employee will help understanding projects that the wastewater and street department want to deal with and understanding the situations they’re in” are assets. Except for the scale, the county and city have similar road issues they deal with, he noted.
“I want to represent my district the best I can,” Cline said. “If people have problems, they can get hold of me. We’ll try to resolve the situation the best that we can.”
“I’m excited to work with both Mark and Darren,” Hartman said. “They have seen Butler throughout the years of our ups and downs.
“They have both expressed interest in being part of the vision the current council and I have planned for now and for the future.
“They have both expressed they are not here to be field fillers,” Hartman noted. “They are here to do what’s best for Butler, and I can’t wait to get started with them and hear their ideas.”
