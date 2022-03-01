BUTLER — Several DeKalb Eastern sixth-grade students earned special awards at the school district’s science fair, held last week.
After judging in their own buildings earlier in February, students from Butler and Riverdale elementary schools advanced to the district level to determine regional qualifiers in the intermediate division, for grades 6-8.
In all, 15 students qualified for the Northeastern Indiana Regional Science Fair to take place in a virtual format later this month at Trine University in Angola.
Riverdale Elementary students advancing to the regional fair are Mackenzie Dawkins, Haidence Keen, Olivia Lehrman and Kaylyn Mayberry.
Butler Elementary students advancing to the regional fair are Kayden Dale, Natalynn Dowden, Memphis Garman, Addison Grubb, Mavynn Jackson, Shelbie Jennings, Alexis Kruse, Reece Mason, William McCreery, Austin Rohm and Grace Tadsen.
Science fair judges handed out several prizes.
Grace Tadsen won the ETA Environmental Award for her project, “Oil Spills,” earning a $50 prize.
William McCreery won the ETA Engineering Award for his project, “Gettin’ Wheel,” earning a $50 prize.
Mackenzie Dawkins won the Color Master Daniel Oakley Excellence in Science award for her project, “The Light Bot,” earning a $50 prize.
Haidence Keen won the Color Master Tom Grabski Excellence in Chemistry award for her project, “Sugar Rush,” earning a $50 prize.
Mavynn Jackson won the plant science award, with a $50 prize, for her project, “Sick Flowers.”
Noah Dove won the chemistry award with a $50 prize for his project.
Alexis Kruse won the energy award, with a $50 prize, for her project, “Electric Zapper.”
Daniel Edgar won the global impact award with a $50 prize for his project.
Tomel Lee won the George Kandel special judge’s award of $25.
