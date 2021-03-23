340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
New materials available
Large print: “The Affair” by Danielle Steel; “The Bake Shop” (Amish Marketplace series) by Amy Clipston; “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles.
DVD: “Greenland,” “Monster Hunter,” “The Croods: A New Age,” “The War with Grandpa” on Blu-ray.
Biopgraphy: “Limitless: The Power of Hope and Resilience to Overcome Circumstance” by Mallory Weggemann.
History: “The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine” by Janice P. Nimura.
Society: “The Good Girls: An Ordinary Killing” by Sonia Faleiro; “Why I Am Not Going to Buy a Computer” by Wendell Berry.
Cooking: “The Chicken Bible: Say Goodbye to Boring Chicken with 500 Recipes for Easy Dinners, Braises, Wings, Stir-Fries and So Much More” from America’s Test Kitchen.
Parenting and family: “Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen: The Essential Conversations You Need to Have with Your Kids Before They Start High School” by Michelle Icard.
Religion and spirituality: “Women of the Bible” by Carol Smith; “What Happens When Women Walk in Faith: Trusting God Takes You to Amazing Places” by Lysa TerKeurst.
Comics: “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey.
Teen: “The Electric Kingdom” by David Arnold.
Meetings and events
• Friends of the Butler Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes take place from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday. Class size is limited.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each week for children to make at home.
Shot assistance offered
Citizens ages 40 and over who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance. Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours to receive assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
Safety measures
Library staff members will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day.
Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
