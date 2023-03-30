BUTLER — There were no serious injuries but a semi crashed into two parked vehicles and a house, resulting in an estimated $250,000 in Butler Thursday morning, Butler Police reported.
The semi driver, Gary G. Shock, 56, of the 3600 block North, S.R. 827, Fremont, complained of pain to his right knee, but signed off further treatment, police said.
According to police, Shock said he was tired and lethargic just before the crash, which occurred at 8:51 a.m. in the 400 block of West Main Street.
Shock, who was driving a 2023 Volvo semi tractor, was traveling west on West Main Street (U.S. 6) when his rig and trailer went off the north side of the street, striking two parked, unoccupied vehicles and a house.
A 2014 Buick Enclave, registered to Joey E. Rodman of Waterloo, was parked in the roadway along the north side of the street. A 2008 Buick LaCrosse, registered to Wayne D. Hamman of Butler, was parked in a driveway at 419 W. Main St. After it struck both of those vehicles, Shock's semi continued, striking the house at 423 W. Main St., owned by Mike Sebert.
Police said no one was in the parked vehicles or the house at the time of the accident.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said damage to the semi, vehicles and house was estimated to be at least $250,000.
Butler Police were assisted by the Butler Fire Department and DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
