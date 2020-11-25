BUTLER — Today, Cole William Griggs is a happy baby boy.
The days before his anticipated Nov. 5 arrival, however, almost ended in heartbreak, as he nearly died when his umbilical cord detached.
Because Cole is here, his parents, Monica and Joe, and older brother Cohen, have much to be thankful for this holiday season.
“Having a son during COVID is a blessing,” Monica said. “When I look back at Nov. 3, it didn’t really hit me what all happened until I got home.
“I really didn’t understand what was going on at the hospital. The doctor and nurses would just come in and tell us, ‘Here’s the parents with the miracle baby.’
“I was thinking, ‘Why do they keep saying that?’ I know they told me that his umbilical cord became unattached, but I guess I really didn’t understand what that meant.”
Past pregnancy issues
After complications with her first pregnancy, doctors were already keeping an extra eye on Monica as she started carrying her second boy.
“I had a really hard pregnancy,” Monica explained. “I was high-risk already. I had a pulmonary embolism with my first son.”
At 20 weeks with Cole, she had weekly ultrasound exams to monitor the pregnancy and because of her previous issues, a planned caesarean was scheduled for Nov. 5.
Monica’s last ultrasound was scheduled for two days before that.
It turned out to be a fortunate event.
“At my last ultrasound, that’s when they saw something fishy. That’s why they made me stay to go to a labored delivery,” she said.
Because of health guidelines, Monica was by herself at the doctor’s office. Compounding matters, her cellphone died, leaving her unable to immediately call her husband or family members about the situation until a staff member helped her charge the phone to make some calls.
“I didn’t even tell my son goodbye. We didn’t plan this. I didn’t want to have surgery without him being here,” she said. “I texted my husband, ‘Get here now. I don’t know if this is an emergency or not.’”
At previous doctor visits, family members weren’t allowed with Monica, but in this instance, both her husband and son were allowed to see her before the delivery.
Cysts discovered, delivery moved up
At an ultrasound in July, doctors discovered cysts on Monica’s fallopian tubes.
That issue came up again Nov. 3.
“They told me (the cysts) weren’t anything to be dangerous and that I had nothing to really worry about,” she said. “The doctor asked me if they weren’t able to remove the cysts, would I be OK with removing my ovaries?”
Griggs said she already had decided to have her fallopian tubes removed, and she gave permission to remove the cysts as well.
For a conversation that started out as something not particularly scary quickly turned into a medical emergency that whipped by in one fast blur.
“Twenty minutes after that (conversation), they rushed in and said, ‘We have to go now!’” Monica recalled.
She asked if her husband could go with her. Not this time.
Doctors pushed Monica into an operating room. Within five minutes, she was out from the anesthesia.
When she woke up, she was in the most extreme pain she ever felt, unsure of how much time had passed or what had happened after she was put to sleep.
Perhaps most daunting, she had no idea what had happened to her son.
“I’m like, where’s my baby?” Monica said.
“My husband walked over and told me, ‘I’ve got a picture of him.’”
Thankfully, that picture turned out to the be the first of many to come in Cole’s life, although it wasn’t clear that would be the case.
After delivery, Cole was rushed to the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.
“I was told he was in NICU and that he almost died,” Monica said. “We went to our room at almost 10 p.m. and they let us go and see him about midnight. He was full of cords, and I couldn’t hold him yet.
“They told us if we came back about 2:45 a.m., I could hold him, so of course, I did that.
“It was awesome to see him, but I was like, ‘What’s going on? Why hasn’t anyone had told me anything?’ I was told if you don’t hear anything from NICU, that’s good news. I wanted to hear everything. I wanted to know what was going on.”
Rapid recovery
The next time they saw him, Cole had made a rapid improvement.
“We went back up at 2 p.m. the next day, and he had no cords on him at all,” Griggs said. “They were able to take the oxygen off him, took the feeding tube out, and we were able to take him down to our room. He’s been thriving ever since.”
It was then that they found out what had put doctors into a panic — Cole’s umbilical cord had ruptured, causing the baby to lose oxygen.
To date, they don’t know what caused the cord to rupture, and the Griggses haven’t asked the doctors yet, but a minor issue with Cole’s cord is part of what caused doctors to put her on extra surveillance after they found the cord was a point-centimeter off the placenta.
“They said it was nothing to really worry about because it was such a small measurement to be off, but that’s definitely a question I want to ask them” at her next appointment in December, she said.
What they do know is that if Monica didn’t have her ultrasound appointment on Nov. 3, Cole likely wouldn’t have lived.
“They told me if I didn’t have an doctor’s appointment, we wouldn’t have a baby today,” Monica said. “It would have ended in a stillbirth.”
Today, Cole is a thriving young boy.
“He’s great. Honestly, he doesn’t fuss much,” Monica said. “He allows me to sleep at night. I wake up maybe every few hours, but I get to go right back to sleep.
“The only thing he hates is getting his clothes changed and his dirty diapers changed. Other than that, he’s happy.”
Monica’s future
With Cole home and healthy, Monica now has her own medical situation to attend to.
Later this month, she will consult with an oncology doctor to determine a plan on how to respond to the cysts found in her fallopian tubes. Upon further investigation, they were found to be growing tumors.
“They’re going to do an ultrasound just to make sure nothing spread,” Griggs said. “If anything did, they would possibly do another surgery, a hysterectomy, which it is what it is.
“What they told me, when they saw cysts in the ultrasound back in July, they assumed it was the type of cyst that wasn’t harmful or dangerous, but it could be later on in life if it grows,” she said. “When pathology tested it, it came back as a (3.5-centimeter) tumor.”
That’s when she found out the cysts actually were on her fallopian tubes, not her ovaries as originally thought.
Unfortunately, Griggs was told the cells had already started changing, and that she would be referred to oncology for further monitoring and more ultrasounds.
“I’m hoping that it’s nothing,” she said. “It sounds to me that it could be something, whether it’s pre-cancer or cancer.
“I’m hoping that they removed everything and it’s nothing,” Griggs continued. “If it is something, if it’s surgery that can help it, then great. We’ll do what we need to do.”
Thankful family
This holiday, Monica is thankful that her doctors were so vigilant and thankful that she didn’t skip her last visit before her planned C-section.
“I’m very thankful for my doctor’s appointment that day,” she said. “That morning, I said, ‘Gosh, why do I have to go another ultrasound? I’m having him in two days.’ I could have easily canceled that appointment and not have went. I’m very thankful that I followed doctor’s orders and went.”
She’s also thankful that becoming pregnant with Cole helped doctors spot the unusual growths in her reproductive system.
“I told my sister-in-law that Tuesday, if I didn’t believe in God, I definitely would have. Wednesday (Nov. 4), I felt like I had His full, undivided attention,” she said. “I feel like it’s been a wake-up call if anything. I’m just very grateful.”
The entire ordeal has made Monica wonder if maybe she should slow down and reflect a bit more. She works full-time in Butler. Her husband is a full-time Butler police officer. They’re raising their 7-year-old and now a new baby.
None of that can be taken for granted, not after the November they’ve been through.
“This kind of has me thinking: maybe I should slow down a bit and really look at what I have,” Monica said, coming to the only realization she could have after going through this past month:
“I’m blessed.”
